Ontario's Dazzling New Christmas Village Has Twinkly Buildings & A Peppermint Forest
You can visit the Grinch in jail!
A magical new Christmas village has opened in Ontario and it will take you straight to the North Pole. With dazzling buildings and a canopy of glittery lights, you'll feel like you've stepped into a holiday paradise.
Christmas at Heritage Village is a brand new event taking place in Windsor-Essex until December 23, 2023. Organized by the Windsor Parade Corporation, the magical experience features a historic town brimming with decor and activations that you can explore.
The houses and buildings date back to the 1800s and will whisk you away to another era. As you stroll through the illuminated village, you'll see festive characters and endless decor.
Activities include merry music in the church, story time with Mrs. Claus, s'mores making, elf school, strolls along Lollipop Lane and through the Peppermint Forest and meet and greets in the snow globe.
You can even visit the Grinch in jail and but be prepared for his jail breaks.
One of the highlights of the experience is the lighting effects. The laser lighting creates a magical canopy in the forest that looks like its made up of flickering fireflies.
Other activities to enjoy include a holiday vendor market, family games, and letter writing to Santa.
The event is free to visit, but donations are appreciated.
Price: Free, donations appreciated
When: Select dates until December 23, 2023
Address: 6155 Arner Townline, Kingsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a historic Christmas village at this new event.
