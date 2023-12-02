Ontario Has A 'Small Town Charm Trail' That Leads Through Twinkly Christmas Villages
It's a magical road trip!
Warm up that car! This enchanting Ontario road trip leads through dreamy small towns and villages and you'll feel like the star of a Hallmark film.
The Small Town Charm Trail is a unique experience offered in the Sarnia, London, Toronto, and Kitchener-Waterloo Areas by Guess Where Trips. The company is known for its one-day surprise road trips that encourage local travel.
Two people standing on a bridge.Courtesy of Guess Where Trips
The road trips come with an envelope containing the secret stops and destinations you'll be seeing along the way.
The Small Town Charm Trail is just one of the adventures you can embark on, and it's especially magical to experience during the Christmas season when all the towns are lit up with decor.
The trail includes four unique stops where you can enjoy the beautiful outdoors and small town charm. The day begins at a funky cafe where you can fuel up with some coffee and a sweet treat.
Aisles of cheese.Courtesy of Guess Where Trips
The rest of the stops include places like a cheese farm, local park and history-rich streets.
This road trip can be done year-round from Wednesday through Saturday and is an idyllic way to enjoy local Ontario destinations.
There are lots of other themed road trips offered by Guess Where Trips, from The Waterfall Route to Markets to Mountains and the drool-worthy Butter Tart Trail.
The road trip packages can be purchased online so fill up your gas tank and get ready to do some exploring.
The Small Town Charm Trail
Guess Where Trips road trip package.
Courtesy of Guess Where Trips
Price: $65
When: Year-round
Why You Need To Go: This road trip leads to secret small towns and is a magical Christmas adventure.
