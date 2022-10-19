This Secret Road Trip From Toronto Takes You To Haunted Spots & You Can Dine With Ghosts
It's all planned for you!🎃
You can hop in the car for a hauntingly epic road trip from Toronto without planning a single thing.
Guess Where Trips creates secret adventures with a variety of unique stops and there are two different Halloween-worthy trips to choose from.
Spooky Sights & Ghostly Tales and Historic Haunts are the two road trips that will lead you to abandoned sites, haunted buildings and hidden ruins. Both trips can be done year-round.
Each trip experience includes a 'Before You Go' package with information and four itinerary stops outlined for you. Once you select a day trip, the package is emailed or mailed to you -- your choice.
The Spooky Sights & Ghostly Tales road trip will bring you to a winding trail with ruins, a haunted restaurant, an abandoned building, a crystal shop and historic buildings with creepy pasts. This surprise trip has the option of adding a scavenger hunt to your day and each stop holds clues.
You may get to dine with ghosts at "one of the most haunted restaurants in Canada." "When we went, all the servers had their fair share of ghost encounters. They even sent us some scary surveillance footage," Guess Where Trips told Narcity. There's a second spooky restaurant across the street with a bloody past.
The Historic Haunts option lets you explore a haunted school and post office, a hike to paranormal ruins, an unusual graveyard, a scene from the film IT and a cursed street. Can you solve the mysterious puzzle on a tombstone?
The digital version of the itinerary is over 55 pages long and includes "ghost stories, interesting historical content, a few discounts, pictures, maps and travel tips. A lot of people like doing these trips in the days leading up to Halloween," the company told us.
There are also trips that leave from the Ontario cities of Ottawa, London and Windsor. Digital PDF itineraries are $39 and the mailed package is $65, per surprise trip.
If you're not into a spooky adventure, there are a bunch of other Toronto region trips to choose from such as Weird and Wonderful Things and Wine Time and Hidden Gems.
Guess Where Trips
Price: $39 for digital, $65 for mailed trip
When: Year-round
Address: Greater Toronto Area, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take the planning out of your next road trip from Toronto and visit some hidden haunted sites.
