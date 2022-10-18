8 Haunted Spots Around Ottawa To Visit If You're Hunting For Paranormal Thrills
Do you dare?👻
You may not know that Ottawa is allegedly full of ghosts and you can visit a number of haunted buildings in the city.
Eerie tales and paranormal experiences have been reported in places around Ottawa from historic hotels to stone mills and you can check them out throughout the year, if you're brave enough.
Here are eight spooky places to visit in Ottawa that are reportedly haunted.
Ottawa Jail Hostel
Price: Prices vary
Address: 75 Nicholas St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the night in a historic jail that is reportedly haunted. The jail is full of stories of executions and convictions and in recent years both guests and staff have heard footsteps on empty floors and touched doors that won't open or close, according to Tourisme Outaouais. You can join The Haunted Walk for a ghost story tour of the place.
The hostel was closed due to the pandemic and will welcome overnight guests again in Spring 2023.
Watson's Mill
Price: Free
Address: 5525 Dickinson St., Manotick, ON K4M 1A2
Why You Need To Go: According to several sources, including Ottawa Rewind, this historic mill and museum is home to a ghost. The mill's original co-owner Joseph Currier experienced the loss of his wife and multiple children. Once he remarried, his new bride died in the mill and then was buried in Beechwood Cemetery and it is thought that her spirit haunts the building's second floor. You may get a cold feeling as you walk on this floor and some have said they've spotted an apparition from the window.
Pine Lodge
Price: Prices vary
Address: 6 Chem. de Pine Lodge, Bristol, QC
Why You Need To Go: This charming historic hotel is reportedly haunted and it is one of the stops on The Haunted Pontiac Tour, a new Halloween tour that begins in Ottawa. According to the tour guide, there have been many reports over the years of things being moved or hidden. Investigators from Bytown Paranormal visited the building and reported feeling a presence in the hotel and the temperature dropping suddenly.
Fairmont Château Laurier
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Charles Melville Hays was the visionary behind building Ottawa's castle but he died on the Titanic just days before the luxury hotel was supposed to open. According to Ottawa Life and Spine Online, it's rumoured that he haunts the hotel and there have been reports of feelings of being watched, mysterious shoulder taps, furniture moving on its own and the sound of distant singing. People have also reported seeing the ghost of a young girl.
Bytown Museum
Price: $8 adult admission
Address: 1 Canal Ln., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint museum by the Rideau Canal was once the City Registry Office and is home to paranormal activity according to a number of reports, including some of The Haunted Walk staff. Visitors have said to see shaking doors and crying dolls and hear loud footsteps on the stairs. It's thought to be the most haunted building in Ottawa, or so says the Bytown Museum.
Beechwood Cemetery
Price: Free
Address: 280 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: One may assume that all cemeteries are haunted considering the number of souls buried, but this burial ground in Ottawa is home to a new ghost tour full of stories. The Haunted Walk runs tours through the tombstones on select dates until October 30 and is sharing stories from the darker early days of the cemetery and reports from staff.
Mill of Kintail
Price: $6 per vehicle
Address: 2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Mississippi Mills, ON
Why You Need To Go: Paranormal investigations have taken place at this historic mill surrounded by hiking trails and it's said that former Prime Minister, William Lyon Mackenzie King, joined in séances while visiting the Mill. According to The Haunted Walk, visitors have reported doors closing and locking on their own, motion sensor lights turning on, moving furniture and the sound of footsteps.
Beckta Dining
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 150 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale restaurant in Ottawa is known for its classy Canadian fare, but there may be something lurking in the kitchen. It has been reported that a doctor who used to live (and died) in the building had a morgue in the basement. Former staff have reported seeing shadows, hearing coughing and breaking dinnerware, states Ottawa Magazine.
