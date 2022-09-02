7 Fall Road Trips To Take In Ontario That Will Complete Your Flannel & PSL Season
Cranberry plunges and cider house cabins.
It's time to bust out your cutest flannel shirt because fall is just around the corner in Ontario. There are so many road trip-worthy adventures to add to your calendar.
Beyond the typical apple picking and farm activities, you can spend the night in an orchard cabin, experience a spooky castle, go hunting for gemstones and plunge into a lake of cranberries.
Here are seven fall road trips in Ontario that you should start planning now.
Navigate a corn maze
Price: $16+ admission
When: August 20 to October 31, 2022
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: The massive corn maze at Downey's Farm has three different games you can play along the 8-kilometres of winding trails. There are other farm activities to enjoy and a giant fall festival with a sea of orange pumpkins.
Tour through a creepy castle
Price: $45+ per person
When: September 30 to October 31, 2022
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Is it really autumn if you don't do something spooky? Legends of Horror is returning to Casa Loma and you'll walk through castle tunnels and dark corners during this one-hour event.
Plunge into a lake of cranberries
Price: $20 per person
When: September 24 until October 23, 2022
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd, Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: Harvest season is almost here and you can wade through a sea of cranberries at Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery. You must book this unique fall experience ahead of time and can add other activities like a wine tasting or a wagon tour.
Stay in an orchard cabin
Price: $15 per cider flight, $300/night Airbnb stay
Address: 84 Concession Rd. 8 E., Freelton, ON
Why You Need To Go: West Avenue Cider House produces small batches of hard cider from its own apples. You can visit for a tasting flight and pizza or spend the night in a cozy cabin Airbnb surrounded by orchard trees.
Walk over a sea of fall colours
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: Trent Dr., Campbellford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ferris Provincial Park has a number of hiking trails including a loop that leads you to a 300-foot-long bridge hanging over a gorge. You can admire the mix of rushing water and vibrant fall colours below from the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge.
Get cozy with a cider flight
Price: $12+ per flight
Address: 808108, Side Rd. 24, Clarksburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip cider flights and cocktails on a spacious patio, in a warm taproom or in a cozy trailer on site. Spy Distillery offers fireside seating and food pairings for a toasty warm experience and reservations are recommended.
Go hunting for gems
Price: Free to visit, $2 per pound of rocks
When: April 29 until October 10, 2022
Address: 31241 Hwy. 28 E., Bancroft, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can literally hunt for hidden gems at Princess Sodalite Mine for an early autumn adventure. You can pick your favourites from the mine to bring home as a souvenir. The rock farm does not supply tools but you're free to bring your own.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.