6 Dazzling Ontario Road Trips Where You Can Hunt For Sparkling Gemstones This Summer
Attention former kids who collected pretty rocks.💎🪨
For those who loved collecting pretty rocks as a kid, you can plan an epic Ontario road trip hunting for gemstones.
Whether you're ready to charge your new crystals under the shining moon, or you want to spend the day getting dirty as you hunt for special stones, Ontario is full of hidden gems to uncover.
Princess Sodalite Mine
Price: Free to visit, $2 per pound of rocks
When: April 29 until October 10, 2022
Address: 31241 Hwy. 28 E., Bancroft, ON
Why You Need To Go: This rock farm and shop is literally full of hidden gems that you can go hunt for and collect to bring home. They do not supply tools but you're welcome to bring your own small hammer or chisel.
Crystal Cave
Price: $5 admission to the mineral exhibit
Address: 11077 Hwy. 124, South River, ON
Why You Need To Go: You’ll be transported to a mythical world at this unique crystal shop. Complete with a glittering exhibit, you can shop for and explore all sorts of stones here.
Diamond Willow Amethyst Mine
Price: Free admission, $30 for a 2-gallon pail
When: Mid-May to October 10, 2022
Address: Rd. 5 N., Pearl, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hunt for purple treasures and bring them home with you from this glimmering Amethyst mine. You'll receive a bucket when you get there that you can fill with sparkly rocks from the pick your own area and go in to browse the shop.
Amethyst Mine Panorama
Price: $10 admission, $4 per pound of amethyst
When: June 1 to October 1, 2022
Address: 500 Bass Lake Rd., Shuniah, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dig for your own precious purple gems at this mine near Thunder Bay, and bring home treasures. They also offer tours and have a gift shop on site.
Ethereal
Price: Prices vary
Address: 33 Queen St. N., Bolton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This crystal shop near Toronto is a pink paradise on the outside and a sparkling boutique on the inside, full of gems. You can browse for crystals in a beautiful space and take your photo in front of the amethyst wings.
Tiny Gems
Price: Prices vary
Address: 257 King St., Midland, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brimming with crystals from across the planet, this little gem shop has a selection of crystals, minerals, fossils, jewelry, and more.