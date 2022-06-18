NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario road trip

6 Dazzling Ontario Road Trips Where You Can Hunt For Sparkling Gemstones This Summer

Attention former kids who collected pretty rocks.💎🪨

Ottawa Staff Writer
Boutique crystal shop with amethyst wings. Right: Digging for gemstones at an Ontario mine.

@etherealonqueen | Instagram, @kylasenchantedcrystals | Instagram

For those who loved collecting pretty rocks as a kid, you can plan an epic Ontario road trip hunting for gemstones.

Whether you're ready to charge your new crystals under the shining moon, or you want to spend the day getting dirty as you hunt for special stones, Ontario is full of hidden gems to uncover.

Princess Sodalite Mine

Price: Free to visit, $2 per pound of rocks

When: April 29 until October 10, 2022

Address: 31241 Hwy. 28 E., Bancroft, ON

Why You Need To Go: This rock farm and shop is literally full of hidden gems that you can go hunt for and collect to bring home. They do not supply tools but you're welcome to bring your own small hammer or chisel.

Website

Crystal Cave

Price: $5 admission to the mineral exhibit

Address: 11077 Hwy. 124, South River, ON

Why You Need To Go: You’ll be transported to a mythical world at this unique crystal shop. Complete with a glittering exhibit, you can shop for and explore all sorts of stones here.

Website

Diamond Willow Amethyst Mine

Price: Free admission, $30 for a 2-gallon pail

When: Mid-May to October 10, 2022

Address: Rd. 5 N., Pearl, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can hunt for purple treasures and bring them home with you from this glimmering Amethyst mine. You'll receive a bucket when you get there that you can fill with sparkly rocks from the pick your own area and go in to browse the shop.

Website

Amethyst Mine Panorama

Price: $10 admission, $4 per pound of amethyst

When: June 1 to October 1, 2022

Address: 500 Bass Lake Rd., Shuniah, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dig for your own precious purple gems at this mine near Thunder Bay, and bring home treasures. They also offer tours and have a gift shop on site.

Website

Ethereal

Price: Prices vary

Address: 33 Queen St. N., Bolton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This crystal shop near Toronto is a pink paradise on the outside and a sparkling boutique on the inside, full of gems. You can browse for crystals in a beautiful space and take your photo in front of the amethyst wings.

Instagram

Tiny Gems

Price: Prices vary

Address: 257 King St., Midland, ON

Why You Need To Go: Brimming with crystals from across the planet, this little gem shop has a selection of crystals, minerals, fossils, jewelry, and more.

Website

