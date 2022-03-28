This New Crystal Shop Near Toronto Is Filled With Sparkly Gems & Has 6-Foot Amethyst Wings
Here's a look inside. 💎
You can step into a sparkling pink paradise at this new crystal shop near Toronto. Ethereal is an enchanting crystal boutique located in Bolton, less than one hour from Toronto.
The venue, which first opened its doors in December 2021, offers a range of specialty stones that will have you feeling like royalty. All of the crystals are ethically sourced are purchased directly from miners world-wide.
Interior of Ethereal. Courtesy of Ethereal
According to the owner Elizabeth Cruz, Ethereal was inspired by "light, love, unity, nature and a hint of fairy magic."
"I have always been passionate about crystals and incorporated them into my life since I was young. It's quite beautiful how everything aligned for me to bring Ethereal to life, especially during a time where humanity is aware of the power of energy and spirituality," she tells Narcity in an email.
Interior of Ethereal. Courtesy of Ethereal
"I had thought about the idea of opening a space where I could bring my love for crystals, decor and spirituality together to make a safe space that was inviting, unique and healing. I wanted anyone, whether they were open to spirituality or just curious about crystals, to feel comfortable to come in, explore and benefit from the stones."
Giant amethyst wings at Ethereal. Courtesy of Ethereal
The interior design features elements of nature as well as pops of pink and gold. The marble and quartz floors, hanging roses, and vintage displays give the space a whimsical vibe. You'll definitely want to snap a photo at the 6-foot tall amethyst butterfly wings.
Interior of Ethereal. Courtesy of Ethereal
You can expect to find tons of unique items, from large decor pieces to smaller, everyday products. Some interesting finds include a giant castle and amethyst cathedrals. You can also purchase things like crystal-infused bath salts, candles, books, sage bundles, crystal water bottles, and more.
Interior of Ethereal. Courtesy of Ethereal
The shop has some exciting experiences in the works, such as classes, events, workshops, and meditation, so keep an eye out for those.
Ethereal
Exterior of Ethereal.
Address: 33 Queen St. N., Bolton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a sparkling gemstone paradise at this dreamy new shop.