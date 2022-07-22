Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Way Down Tomorrow & Summer Road Trips Are Back On
It'll be the lowest in months.
Drivers, if you can hold off on filling your tanks Friday, do it. Ontario gas prices could drop to the lowest they've been in months this weekend.
So, maybe that summer road trip idea isn't totally dead after all?
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pump prices will drop off by another 6 cents on Saturday, bringing totals down to a blissful 168.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa.
\u201cNEWS YOU CAN USE \n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8\nHOLD OFF \u2018TIL SATURDAY\nAfter a 4 ct drop Friday to 174.9, #GasPrices to FALL 6 cents to 168.9 for Southern Ont incl #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara with #Montreal down same to 184.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1658441487
McTeague confirmed to Narcity that the drop would mark the lowest gas prices the province has seen since April 14, 2022. "We have to hit 162.9 to go back to April 13," he adds.
The decrease will also level the playing field in Ontario, especially concerning Peterborough and Cornwall. The cities, which typically offer cheaper gas than the rest of the province, are now set to be only a cent less than the rest this weekend.
Sadly, the good news won't reach the north. Sudbury, a spot that regularly records high gas prices, is set to see no change on Saturday, forcing residents to pay a dismal 190.6 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, Thunder Bay, another hot spot for gas prices, will be stuck at 184.9 cents per litre after an expected 4-cent decrease.
It's been a long struggle for Ontario motorists who, at the height of this summer's gas hike, were paying over $2 a litre.
Thankfully, the government's recent gas tax cut appears to be helping cool off the pumps and make driving in the province a viable option again.