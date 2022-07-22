NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Way Down Tomorrow & Summer Road Trips Are Back On

It'll be the lowest in months.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Esso gas station in Toronto

An Esso gas station in Toronto

Google Maps

Drivers, if you can hold off on filling your tanks Friday, do it. Ontario gas prices could drop to the lowest they've been in months this weekend.

So, maybe that summer road trip idea isn't totally dead after all?

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pump prices will drop off by another 6 cents on Saturday, bringing totals down to a blissful 168.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa.

McTeague confirmed to Narcity that the drop would mark the lowest gas prices the province has seen since April 14, 2022. "We have to hit 162.9 to go back to April 13," he adds.

The decrease will also level the playing field in Ontario, especially concerning Peterborough and Cornwall. The cities, which typically offer cheaper gas than the rest of the province, are now set to be only a cent less than the rest this weekend.

Sadly, the good news won't reach the north. Sudbury, a spot that regularly records high gas prices, is set to see no change on Saturday, forcing residents to pay a dismal 190.6 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, Thunder Bay, another hot spot for gas prices, will be stuck at 184.9 cents per litre after an expected 4-cent decrease.

It's been a long struggle for Ontario motorists who, at the height of this summer's gas hike, were paying over $2 a litre.

Thankfully, the government's recent gas tax cut appears to be helping cool off the pumps and make driving in the province a viable option again.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...