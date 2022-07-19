NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Up Tomorrow & It's Going To Dent Your Savings Account

Hit up your gas station today.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Esso gas station

Have you been running on empty for days under the guise that Ontario gas prices will drop more this week? Well, you may want to double-check your sources there, bud.

According to Gas Wizard, pump prices will actually rise by a single cent for most of the province on Wednesday, which means Tuesday is officially the day to drag your butt to your local gas station.

Areas such as Toronto, Kingston, Niagara, and Ottawa will see gas rise to 178.9 cents per litre, which is hardly the worst rate the province has seen, but you might as well score savings while you can.

Thankfully, the uptick won't be province-wide, with a few spots managing to dodge the change altogether.

Cornwall and Peterborough, two cities that seem to have all the luck when it comes to gas prices, are set to offer 174.9 and 174.6 cents per litre, respectively.

London and Barrie will also offer slightly less at the pumps, with prices set to rise to 177.9 cents per litre by Wednesday.

Of course, it wouldn't be a gas report without pointing out that Sudbury and Thunder Bay are still offering abysmal prices at their stations.

The former will maintain its place as the most expensive place for gas in the province, set to offer its drivers 194.6 cents per litre tomorrow despite a 0.3-cent decrease.

The latter won't see any change, but considering the fact that it's stuck at 188.9 cents per litre, it's unlikely anyone will or should be celebrating.

