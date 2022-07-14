NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Again Tomorrow & This Is Where The Savings Are

More good gas news, folks.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Esso gas station in Ontario.

Ontario gas prices are set to drop again on Friday, offering motorists across the province another chance to fuel up for less ahead of the weekend.

And, to quote Lizzo, "it's about damn time."

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Ontario will see pump prices drop by 2 cents on Friday, bringing places like Toronto, Windsor, Niagara, Ottawa, and Hamilton down to 175.9 cents per litre.

McTeague also revealed that more drops are coming Saturday, so if you can hold off until the weekend, you'll likely score even more savings.

Of course, not all gas stations are created equal, and there are few lucky ducks out there who are in line to score even better fuel-up rates on Friday.

For example, Peterborough, the province's golden city for gas prices, will offer its residents 170.6 cents per litre, even though it isn't even slated to record any change on Friday. That's a flex.

Other slightly cheaper spots will include London, Cornwall, and Barrie, which are all set to offer 174.9 cents per litre. Not as exciting, but hey, every penny counts.

Unfortunately, there is another end to the gas price spectrum, and it's been dominated by northern cities Sudbury, 184.9, and Thunder Bay, 182.9, for months.

The hot spots will have local drivers stuck paying depressingly high rates to fill up their tanks, despite neither recording any changes on Friday.

In conclusion, since further drops are likely coming this weekend, you might want to hold off until then, if that's at all possible. If not, fret not. Prices will still be lower tomorrow anyways.

