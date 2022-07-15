Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & You'll Want To Fuel up Before The Weekend
Don't miss out on the pre-weekend savings.
Ok, so Ontario gas prices have cooled off a lot this month. But, just because you aren't paying $2 a litre anymore doesn't mean you shouldn't stay in the know.
Like, fluctuations, man.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Ontario will see pump prices rise by 2 cents on Saturday, bringing places like Toronto, Windsor, Niagara, Ottawa and Hamilton to 177.9 cents per litre.
\u201cInflation linked to weak dollar thanks to Canada\u2019s climate actions now leading to higher interest rates. \n\nSpeaking of which: #GasPrices heading up 2 cents a litre Saturday for #Toronto #GTHA #Ottawa #Kitchener and most of Southern Ontario & #Montreal\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGqQxW\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1657884919
The increase, which McTeague claims are the result of "inflation linked to weak dollar thanks to Canada's climate actions now leading to higher interest rates," will follow today's two-cent decreases.
He previously predicted that prices would drop even more on Saturday, but, like millennial homeownership, that dream is dead.
No one has the right to moan about it more than Sudbury motorists, though, who could be paying a depressing 194.9 cents per litre thanks to a possible 10-cent hike tomorrow, according to Gas Wizard.
The city, which has been the proverbial punching bag for gas prices this summer, will be followed closely by Thunder Bay, which could see its drivers paying 188.9 cents per litre after a 6-cent spike.
Heck, even Peterborough, a place that regularly records much cheaper gas prices than the rest of the province, may see a 4-cent increase on Saturday, leaving its totals at 174.6 cents.
Cornwall will offer the same 174.9 cents per litre. So, it's like the two cities are officially slumming it with the rest of us.
Oh well, all the more reason to fill up your tank on Friday. You'll save a pretty penny or two, just kidding. Those are discontinued.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.