NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ottawa gas prices

Ottawa Gas Prices Are Set To Drop To The Lowest They've Been Since Spring & Here's When

Hold off on filling up, if you can!

Ottawa News Reporter
Shell gas station.

Shell gas station.

Tomasz Śmigla | Dreamstime

Get ready to fuel up, Ottawa! Gas prices are falling and they're expected to plummet on Saturday to numbers the city saw back in spring.

Gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague said that gas prices would likely drop six cents to 168.9 cents per litre for many parts of southern Ontario on Saturday.

So, you might want to hold off on fueling up just yet, if you can wait till Saturday of course.

The cost of fueling up in Ottawa is expected to drop to the cheapest it's been since April.

Ottawa, Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area, Kitchener, Hamilton, London, Barrie, Windsor and Niagara all could see 168.9 cents per litre on the weekend.

On Thursday, McTeague predicted that gas would drop 4 cents a litre to 174.9 in many parts of southern Ontario.

By Friday afternoon, some of the least expensive prices ranged from 168.9 to 172.9 cents per litre in Ottawa.

Isn't that a relief?

Not long ago, on July 12, the price of regular fuel in Ottawa was 183.9 cents per litre. If gas hits McTeague's expectations, then that's around a 15-cent dip in over a week.

On Saturday, the cheapest gas in Ontario will likely be in Peterborough at 167.6 cents per litre. However, the most expensive gas in the province is expected to be Thunder Bay at 184.9 cents a litre.

Still, that's much better than the $2 we were forking out earlier in the year. So, you should visit the cheapest station near you and get your money's worth as prices cool off.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...