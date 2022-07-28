Ottawa Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & You'll Want To Fill Up For The Long Weekend
Keep your weekend plans rolling.
There's some good news in time for your long weekend plans, Ottawa! Gas prices are set to drop on Friday, and you know what that means? Maybe you can finally plan that summer road trip.
According to Gas Wizard, the cost to fuel up is expected to drop by 2 cents per litre on July 29, which means that you might see prices around 179.9 cents per litre in Ottawa.
What a relief! Especially since gas spiked about 14 cents a litre since last weekend. Ouch!
Gas was surprisingly low, at 168.9 cents per litre on Saturday. Unfortunately, that didn't last long, and the price skyrocketed to 182.9 cents per litre by Wednesday.
Still, prices in the capital region are still predicted to be cheaper than in many areas in Ontario.
For example, Toronto and much of the GTA are expected to see 180.9 cents per litre on Friday.
However, the province's highest fuel cost will likely be Sudbury, which is expected to see 190.6 at the pump. Gas in Thunder Bay is also set to be more pricey at 188.9 cents a litre.
Thankfully, the cost of regular fuel was the cheapest it's been since April, at 168.9 cents per litre, last Saturday in Ottawa.
So, why are we seeing prices rise and fall? Well, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague, has attributed the fluctuation of gas prices to trends in the U.S. market as well as rising energy costs in Canada.
Either way, with prices dropping, it's a great time to fill up while fuel is relatively cheap!