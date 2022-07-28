Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Are Where The Savings Are At
Expect some relief at the pumps tomorrow.
Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Friday, and given the rate things have been going lately, drivers will definitely want to take advantage.
According to Gas Wizard, most of the province's pumps will drop by a single cent on Friday, leaving motorists in cities like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor and Waterloo paying an average of 180.9 cents per litre.
The dip comes exactly one week after Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted that gas prices would drop to 168.9, the lowest the province had seen since April.
To his credit, the decrease did happen. It just didn't last long, with rates quickly shooting back up, floating at 175.9 for most of this week before going up 7 cents per litre on Wednesday.
If all goes as planned tomorrow, Peterborough will, again, be the cheapest place for gas, offering an overall total of 173.6 cents thanks to an expected 2-cent drop.
As bad as southern Ontario drivers have had it this summer, none of it compares to what residents in northern cities such as Sudbury and Thunder Bay have had to pay.
Neither will see any price reduction ahead of the weekend, forcing motorists to pay 190.6 and 188.9 cents per litre, respectively.
The summer has been particularly chaotic for energy markets, with large sections of the province paying over $2 a litre numerous times.
Thankfully, the government's recent gas tax cut has been helping bring down gas prices, but constant fluctuations have prevented most motorists from seeing things plateau in a positive way.