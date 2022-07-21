Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Hit Their Lowest Since April Tomorrow & It's About Time
Hold off on filling up until tomorrow.
Don't fill up your tanks on Thursday, drivers. Unless, of course, you want to feel some regret when Ontario gas prices drop to the lowest they've been since spring.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pump prices will drop off by a notable 4 cents on Friday, bringing totals down to 174.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor and Ottawa.
\u201cNEWS YOU CAN USE \n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to FALL 4 cents a litre Friday to 174.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston and most of southern Ont\n\n#Montreal will also see same drop to 190.9 ct/l \n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1658402938
McTeague confirmed to Narcity that the sudden drop would mark the lowest gas prices the province has seen since April 15, 2022, with a chance for things to be even cheaper over the weekend.
"Unless markets move back up this afternoon, we could be looking at a 6-7 cent drop on Saturday, but it's too early to tell," he said.
Perhaps, the most exciting thing about the change is that it could have Peterborough, Ontario's unsung cheapest city for gas, offering its motorist totals of 168.6 cents per litre.
Cornwall will also offer slightly cheaper gas prices than most of the province, with totals expected to cap off at 171.9 cents per litre tomorrow.
Sadly, northern spots like Sudbury and Thunder Bay won't see much relief, with the former's predicted 1-cent drop only bringing prices down to 190.6 cents per litre.
The latter won't record any change, leaving motorists paying a comparatively dismal 188.9 cents per litre.
Despite the bad news for the north, it is hard to see the news as anything other than positive. Especially when you consider the $2-a-litre purgatory drivers were stuck in before.