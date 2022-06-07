Ottawa Gas Prices Hit Over 211.7 Cents Per Litre & Here Are The Cheapest Gas Stations
Ottawa Valley has some of the cheapest gas in Ontario!
As gas prices stay above 210 cents per litre this week, here are some gas stations in and around Ottawa that will be kinder to your wallet.
In Ottawa on Tuesday, gas prices averaged around 211.7 cents per litre, according to the Canadian Automobile Association. That's down from a high of 212.9 cents per litre on Monday.
Prices throughout Ontario are dropping slightly after seeing record-breaking numbers across the province.
However, they are still so high in the province that a PSW started a petition to regulate prices at the pump. The petition started three months ago and has reached nearly 60,000 signatures.
\u201cRegulate Gas Prices in Ontario - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/yVoVajGSlP via @CdnChange\u201d— ESSAM siha (@ESSAM siha) 1654629032
As gas remains over $2 a litre this week, here are some of the cheapest stations in Ottawa.
Cheapest gas stations in Ottawa
Carleton Place's Pioneer gas station, at 10418 Hwy 7, has some of the cheapest gas in the city, according to Gas Buddy. You can fill up here for as low as 207.6 cents per litre.
Next up is Kanata's Petro-Canada at 7 Carbrooke St., with prices sitting around 208.9 cents per litre.
In addition to stopping for a grocery haul, you can also score on low gas at Costco in Nepean. At the 4315 Strandherd Dr. location, you can get gas as cheap as 208.9 cents per litre.
If you find yourself in Almonte, a stop at the 5525 Appleton Side Rd. Ultramar could also spare your wallet. Gas is 208.9 cents a litre at this location.
Cheapest gas stations near Ottawa
If you find yourself in the Ottawa Valley, you may be able to score some of the cheapest gas in all of Ontario.
According to Gas Buddy, Oasis Fuels at 343 Kokomis Rd. in Golden Lake has the second-lowest gas prices in the province. The price of gas at Oasis Fuels is 183.9 cents per litre, which is much cheaper than most pumps in Ottawa.
Following closely behind Oasis Fuels is another Golden Lake gas station. Kokomish gas at 153 Kokomis Rd. has gas for 185.9 cents a litre.
Gas prices are expected to be 211.9 cents per litre in Ottawa on Wednesday, according to Gas Wizard.