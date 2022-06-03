NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Break Records This Weekend & It’s Going To Be So Expensive

Just throw away your keys.

Toronto Staff Writer
Gas station.

Gas station.

Jitterbugg | Dreamstime

Ontario gas prices are back at it again, and this weekend they're set to break records that may make you want to hide your wallet and throw away your keys.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted in a tweet posted on June 2 that gas prices will rise three cents per litre this Saturday following a five-cent increase on Friday, bringing prices to 211.9 cents per litre in most of southern Ontario.

McTeague says this increase will be "a record" for Toronto and the GTA and in Ottawa, Barrie, Kitchener, Hamilton, and London.

So if you get a call from your bank this weekend after filling up your tank for suspicious activity on your card, you can tell them it's not you that's spending strangely – it's just gas prices.

According to Gas Wizard, all of Ontario's listed areas will be charging over 200 cents per litre this upcoming Saturday and the cheapest area to fill up in will be Thunder Bay, with prices set to stay the same at 209.5 cents per litre.

If you're looking to find a deal elsewhere, the next two most affordable areas will be Peterborough, with prices anticipated to rise 14 cents to 209.9 cents per litre and London, with prices set to rise three cents to 210.9 cents per litre.

The most expensive area to fill up in will be Sudbury, with prices expected to rise to a whopping 220.9 cents per litre following an eight-cent increase.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...