ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Drop Tomorrow & It'll Have You Hugging The Pump

Don't take it for granted, folks.

Toronto Staff Writer
Shell gas station.

Shell gas station.

Google Maps

Drivers, your prayers have been answered. Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Wednesday, and thankfully, it'll be by more than a cent this time.

According to Gaz Wizard, the province's pump prices could be reduced by an average of 3 cents a litre in areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and London.

The long-awaited relief will bring prices back to 211.9 cents per litre for most of Ontario after skyrocketing to 214.9 last Saturday.

No one will blame you if paying anything over $2 a litre to fill your tank doesn't excite you. However, these days, spending less, no matter the amount, is always a win.

Sadly, there is currently no place in the whole province offering gas for under $2, but there are a few cities offering some "savings" to motorists.

For example, Peterborough, Ontario's unsung hero of comparatively cheap gas, could offer 204.9 cents per litre at the tank by Wednesday, with Cornwall, 207.6, also offering a slightly more affordable rate to drivers.

If you aren't lucky enough to live in either of those places and feel like shaking your Torontonian fist at the sky, now would be a good time to remind yourself that you could be paying Thunder Bay prices.

The northern city is expected to offer its residents a whopping 220.5 cents per litre at the tank on Wednesday, and that's after a 2-cent drop-off. Yikes.

So, how long should you expect to be bullied at the pumps? Well, according to the Ontario government, June will hopefully be the last month things are this bad.

In April, the government revealed new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.

Comments 💬

