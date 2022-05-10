NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario day trips

11 Gorgeous Pink Places In Ontario That Will Have You Blushing In Every Shade

Feel like you're living in Barbie's world.🎀

Ottawa Staff Writer
Pink wallpaper & cocktail at Electric Diner. Right: Pink building & ice cream at The Parlour.

@thecolourfultraveler | Instagram, @patricewhiffen | Instagram

If you often feel like Barbie and are the first to say"yes way, rosé", you can take a rosy tour across Ontario. So, you don't need to cram all of your photoshoots during cherry blossom season to get those perfectly pink shots.

It's almost time to plan a road trip this summer and you can fill it with all things pretty and pink. You can dine at pink cafes, eat pink ice cream and maybe even sleep in pink bedrooms, so your childhood self might thank you for all the rose-coloured fun.

Sweet Philosophy

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Bakery & desserts

Address: 301 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: This perfectly pink building is right beside a florist that adds to the dreamy vibes of the place. There are tons of sweet treats inside the shop, where you can order some pink macarons or cupcakes to enjoy the flirty colours at home.

Menu

The Parlour

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Ice cream, casual American

Address: 581 Concession St. & 224 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This pretty pink ice cream shop is all shades of rose from the outside in and serves all kinds of frozen treats from milkshakes to sundaes. You can up the pink obsession with some pink ice cream topped with sprinkles and a strawberry drizzle.

Menu

Ethereal

Address: 33 Queen St. N., Bolton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new crystal shop is a whimsical spot inside and out. Not only is the outside pink, but inside there are more pops of pink and huge amethyst rocks that you can pose in front of to make it look like you have glittery wings.

Website

La Maison Rose

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian & pastries

Address: 420 Winston Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be surrounded by pastel shades of pink at this whimsical cafe. They have had rotating themed rooms from Alice in Wonderland to Harry Potter, but no matter the theme it seems like it's a pink lover's dream.

Menu

Dreamland Cafe

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 262 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning restaurant in Ottawa has a bright pink exterior that you can spot from down the street. They serve up tasty Italian dishes against a tropical backdrop with, you guessed it, pink wallpaper. You can also sit on the patio to be surrounded by even more pink!

Menu

Found

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 324 College St. & 189 Shaw St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take your pink to-go coffee cup and sit on a hidden garden-type patio with a pink brick accent wall at these cafes in Toronto.

Menu

Blondie's Pizza

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pizza

Address: Various locations

Why You Need To Go: Known as "the pizzeria in the pink building", you'll find blushing backdrops at all of their locations. The rosy vibes will stick with you when you leave with a pink pizza box.

Menu

World of Barbie

Pink life-sized Barbie DreamHouse living room in Toronto.

Courtesy of World of Barbie

Price: TBA

When: Summer 2022 (Dates announced soon)

Address: Toronto (Location TBA)

Why You Need To Go: You can live out your childhood dreams of living life in plastic in Barbie's DreamHouse at the World of Barbie exhibition, coming to Toronto this summer.

Website

June Motel

Price: $230+ per night

Address: 12351 Loyalist Pkwy., Picton & 11 Sauble Falls Pkwy., Sauble Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for somewhere flirty and fun to stay with your girls this summer, the June Motel is about the rosé vibes. You can sip on some pink wine at their welcome bar and walk through a pink door into your room, where you could either enjoy wine country or the beach vibes.

Website

Electric Diner

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Diner

Address: 96 George St., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love the colour pink, neon signs and giant stacks of pancakes, you might want to check this spot out. You can spot the bright pink building from down the street and the sweet shades continue inside the restaurant too.

Menu

Ladurée Canada

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French, Macarons & Afternoon tea

Address: Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you wish you were in Paris, you can still get a taste of the city right in Toronto. You can choose to grab macarons to go or sit and enjoy some afternoon tea and pastries beside some blush pink walls.

Menu

