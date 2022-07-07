A Pink Flower Café In Ottawa Just Opened & You Can Have High Tea Surrounded By Blooms
Have lunch with a bouquet to go. 🌸
A brand new café just opened in Ottawa's Byward Market, and it will take you into a dreamy pink world. You can sip coffee with a panini or treat yourself to high tea surrounded by countless rosy pedals.
Luxe Blooms Flower Café is both a restaurant café as well as a full-service flower shop all in one. You can order your pastries from one counter before sitting to enjoy your snack and then order or pick up a bouquet, balloon arrangements or flower wall rental from another.
You'll walk through the door under a row of hanging flowers that is a mere glimpse of what is inside. All of the décor is pink, including the full floral wall draped in blush flowers from floor to ceiling, and individual flowers floating above.
Menu items include classic espresso coffees and specialty drinks, smoothies, high tea, milkshakes, sandwiches and avocado toast, featuring some gluten-free options. They plan to start serving cocktails within the next couple of weeks as well. The drink menu is still being finalized but we can look forward to floral-inspired cocktails with edible flowers and some with cotton candy.
"When I decided it was time to move the shop to a retail space I really wanted to create something unique to stand out from all the other local flower shops so I came up with this pink cafe flower concept and paired the two together in one space," the owner told Narcity via Instagram.
Ottawa flower lovers may be familiar with the brand Luxe Blooms as they've been in business delivering flowers around Ottawa for about five years. They're known for their "infinity roses" which are preserved rose bundles that last about two to three years. They will still offer city-wide delivery for their flowers and the infinity roses can be shipped anywhere in Canada.
Luxe Blooms Flower Café
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Coffee and pastries
Address: 254 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pick up your floral order and stop to smell the roses as you enjoy drinks and treats surrounded by pink flowers.