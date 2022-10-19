This Ottawa Café Serves Afternoon Tea & You'll Feel Like You've Fallen Down The Rabbit Hole
Keep your eyes peeled for the Hatter. 🫖
There is a colourful coffee shop in Ottawa that serves afternoon tea worthy of Alice and her Wonderland friends.
Carmelito Café is full of vintage decor from the mix-matched chairs and accent pieces to bronze frames and quirky wallpaper. Frilly chandeliers and floral pieces hang from the ceiling.
You can satisfy your sweet tooth with the many treats offered like biscotti and cakes and enjoy the savoury flavours of the soups and sandwiches.
The café offers two menus for afternoon tea, one geared toward adults and one for kids. The adult serving includes one sweet and one savoury scone, five mini desserts, four finger sandwiches and your choice of tea.
The afternoon tea is served on a three-tiered platter and costs $38.95 plus tax per person. You can add a mimosa to the experience for $16. Booking needs to be made 48 hours in advance and a 25% deposit paid in order to reserve your spot for tea.
You can also pop by for treats and drinks without reserving ahead of time. There is an extensive drink list with options like lattes, steamers, Italian sodas and iced coffees.
If you're looking for a romantic atmosphere for your next tea or coffee date, this spacious café is worth a stop. You can also look into custom cakes and catering options.
This café has two locations in the city. Both have similar atmospheres but the more quirky and colourful of the two is the Barrhaven spot.
Carmelito Café
Price: $38.95 plus tax for afternoon tea
Cuisine: Brunch and dessert
Address: 605 Longfields Dr., Barrhaven & 354 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip afternoon tea in a colourful café with a quirky Wonderland-like atmosphere.