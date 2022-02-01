Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

This Ottawa Café Is An Oasis Of Tropical Plants Where You Can Shop With A Coffee

They also have botanical cocktails.🍹🌺

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Ottawa Café Is An Oasis Of Tropical Plants Where You Can Shop With A Coffee
@hausofplantscafe | Instagram

What do you get when you mix fresh coffee, tropical plants and a bottle shop? A local café experience that transports you to a jungle-like oasis.

Haus of Plants is a new café in Ottawa's downtown where you can relax with a coffee or cocktail and shop from a variety of houseplants and alcohol.

This bright bohemium-styled space is a must-visit for plant lovers or anyone who needs a touch of the tropics. You can sit there with a coffee simply admiring the scenery or shop from their variety of plants from basic succulents to rare finds.

If you want to amp things up, you can browse their bottle shop or sip on a botanical cocktail in flavours such as Hibiscus Gin Sour and Elderflower Rose Gimlet.

They will soon be adding fun new coffee drinks to the menu including Blue Lavender Latte, Rose Oat Latte, and Iced Shaken Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte.

In addition to all these wonderful goodies, the plant and coffee shop offers Asian-inspired treats like Japanese liqueur and vegan ice cream bars from local shop Moo Shu Ice Cream.

They are planning to re-open for dine-in on February 5, 2022.

Haus of Plants

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Café & shop

Address: 329A Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip coffee and feel like you're in the jungle, go from morning to evening, and sub that caffeine for a plant-themed cocktail. Shop plants while you're there.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ottawa patios

This Dreamy Café Near Ottawa Has A Fire Pit Overlooking A Lake Where You Can Sip Coffee

Inside is a tropical oasis.🌿

Courtesy of Oh-el-la Café, @ohellacafe | Instagram

If you're looking for upscale breakfast and lunch with a side of lakefront views that won't break the bank, you can find exactly that near Ottawa.

Oh-el-la Café is a tropical haven inside and now has a cozy fire pit outside to enjoy your coffee with a warm winter view.

Keep Reading Show less
best dessert places in ottawa

This Ottawa Cafe Has Animal Macarons & 'Tirameowsu' Treats That Are Too Cute To Eat

This dessert is photo worthy.

@daocafe | Instagram, @foodaholics4eva | Instagram

Creating the cutest desserts you ever did see, this Ottawa café and bakery serves up Euro-Asian treats and drinks.

You can buy a colourful assortment of animal macarons, including cartoon pigs, birds, frogs and bears at Dao Bake & Sip Café. They also serve 'tirameowsu', a chocolate cup tiramisu with an adorable cat on top.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in ottawa

You Can Drink Coffee In A Cozy Bunkhouse Nook Inside A Red Cabin Near Ottawa

The perfect spot for those aprés-ski vibes. ☕️

@apieceofkaleigh | Instagram, @biscottichelsea | Instagram

For a charming spot to sip a cup of coffee, you'll want to see this bunkhouse nook.

Only 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa in the town of Chelsea is Biscotti and Cie, a cute red cabin cafe that serves some seriously good coffee.

Keep Reading Show less

This Dog Cafe In Ottawa Is The Best Thing Ever And You Need To Check It Out

Life ain't ruff.
tumblr

Dogs and coffee. Is there a better mix? Probably not.

Lucky for us Ottawans, we don't have to choose between the two. Wag Cafe & Pet Lounge is a spot in Ottawa that is completely underrated. If you love to spoil yourself as well as your dog, you've found the right place.

Keep Reading Show less