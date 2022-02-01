This Ottawa Café Is An Oasis Of Tropical Plants Where You Can Shop With A Coffee
They also have botanical cocktails.🍹🌺
What do you get when you mix fresh coffee, tropical plants and a bottle shop? A local café experience that transports you to a jungle-like oasis.
Haus of Plants is a new café in Ottawa's downtown where you can relax with a coffee or cocktail and shop from a variety of houseplants and alcohol.
This bright bohemium-styled space is a must-visit for plant lovers or anyone who needs a touch of the tropics. You can sit there with a coffee simply admiring the scenery or shop from their variety of plants from basic succulents to rare finds.
If you want to amp things up, you can browse their bottle shop or sip on a botanical cocktail in flavours such as Hibiscus Gin Sour and Elderflower Rose Gimlet.
They will soon be adding fun new coffee drinks to the menu including Blue Lavender Latte, Rose Oat Latte, and Iced Shaken Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte.
In addition to all these wonderful goodies, the plant and coffee shop offers Asian-inspired treats like Japanese liqueur and vegan ice cream bars from local shop Moo Shu Ice Cream.
They are planning to re-open for dine-in on February 5, 2022.
Haus of Plants
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Café & shop
Address: 329A Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip coffee and feel like you're in the jungle, go from morning to evening, and sub that caffeine for a plant-themed cocktail. Shop plants while you're there.
