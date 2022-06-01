Toronto's Pinkest Vintage Furniture Store Is Having A Yard Sale & Most Items Are Under $20
It's for one-day only!
Are you looking to add a pop of colour to your apartment with a cute vintage find? Well, Toronto's pinkest vintage furniture store is hosting another yard sale this year, and it's happening this Saturday.
On June 4, right at 10 a.m., The Apartment on Queen Street East will be setting up a vintage yard sale on its own this year for anyone in search of some unique decor.
Narcity spoke with The Apartment owner, Fiona Watt, who shared that most things you can grab from this year's sale will cost you less than $20 (though there may be an odd piece of furniture that costs just a little bit more at $40 or $50).
While the store is known for being one of the pinkest shops in the city, Watt said there will be things of every colour that you can bring home with you to brighten up your space.
So, what kind of goodies can you find?
There will be lots to "refresh your home with for spring", Watt said, and shared that some of the things you can take home include vintage planters, candle holders, rugs, pillows, pots and pans, other kitchenware, and some bathroom items too. Bookworms can even grab some books from the sale.
If you're planning on stopping by for a visit, make sure to bring some cold-hard cash with you because it is a cash-only event.
Oh, and don't forget to bring your own bag to lug all of your vintage finds with you home.
Vintage Yard Sale
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
When: Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or whenever they sell out)
Address: The Apartment, 238 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There will be tons of colourful decor for you to check out at affordable prices. Just make sure to bring some cash and a bag with you if you plan to arrive, and there will also be some free refreshments too.
