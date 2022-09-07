Ottawa's Fright Fest Has A New Crypt & The Haunted Sites Will Bring Your Nightmares To Life
The Barn of Terror has been revamped.💀
Spooky season is approaching and this popular haunted farm near Ottawa has an annual Halloween event with so many scares.
Fright Fest at Saunders Farm is back on various evenings from September 24 to October 31 and there's even more terrifying fun to look forward to.
The Barn of Terror, one of the oldest haunts, has been completely renovated inside for a fresh experience. The cemetery has a new self-guided area referred to as the Crypt that is great for creepy photos.
Eerie sights and sounds wait for you around each corner and it's like walking through an episode of Goosebumps. Each haunted attraction has a scare rating from one to four chainsaws and the popular Barn of Terror comes in pretty spooky with three chainsaws.
"Dr. Saunders had many failed experiments, and some of them still lurk within the barn. Enter if you dare and journey through his diabolical labyrinth," the farm tells Narcity. You'll navigate part of the doctor's home and clinic where you can expect blood, gore and creatures ready to jump out.
The Cemetary Scare zone with the new crypt has a "whipper snapper" level rating of one chainsaw. There are no terrifying scares but you may spot the gravedigger sharing eerie stories.
The circus-themed Haunted Hayride and the witches' Coven are a little scarier at two chainsaws each. The hayride will have characters chasing you as you drive around and the Coven is an old swamp and manor house full of magical old crones.
The scariest attraction is the Shambles haunt site which is sure to have your heart pounding. With the highest rating of four chainsaws, the attraction will have you running for your life as you're chased by pigmen - half-human half-pig experiments that have gone totally wrong. Good luck trying to escape these chainsaw-wielding monsters.
If you're not a fan of the frights, you can visit the farm during the day to pick pumpkins, ride on a scare-free wagon, enjoy a march of monsters, watch a puppet show, navigate mazes and have lunch.
The cider house has wood-fired pizza, poutine, hard cider, local wine and other food and drink options. The entire farm is licensed so you can wander with your boozy beverage as long as they're finished before entering haunting sites.
Tickets start at $45 per person and must be purchased in advance. They are date-specific and non-refundable. The farm wants to remind guests that October weekends are always busy and you should book ahead of time if you want to secure a visit.
Fright Fest, Saunders Farm
Price: $45+ per admission
When: Select dates from September 24 to October 31, 2022
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can kick off your Halloween season with the ultimate scare sites full of witches, pigmen, clowns and other monsters.
