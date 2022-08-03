NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Airbnb Near Toronto Is Nestled In An Apple Orchard & You Can Sip Flights Of Cider

A hidden nature escape right near the city.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Modern cottage Airbnb on an orchard. Right: Hard cider flights at an Ontario cider house.

Amy | Airbnb, @westavenuecider | Instagram

There's a modern cottage Airbnb for rent on a 75-acre property of green grass and blossoming orchards. You can spend a warm afternoon sipping hard cider in the sun or use the quaint stay as an excuse to kick off apple season with a bang.

The updated cottage is located at West Avenue Cider House in Hamilton. This hidden nature getaway is only about 20 minutes from downtown so you can spend some time exploring the city.

Exterior of modern wooden cottage on a large apple orchard in Hamilton. Exterior of modern wooden cottage on a large apple orchard in Hamilton. Amy | Airbnb

The open-concept cottage is full of light with room for up to six guests in three bedrooms. The main bedroom has a king-sized bed with an ensuite and the other two bedrooms have queen beds with a shared second bathroom.

Main bedroom in Ontario Airbnb with a king sized bed and ensuite bathroom.Main bedroom in Ontario Airbnb with a king sized bed and ensuite bathroom.Amy | Airbnb

The cottage has large windows featuring views of the surrounding orchard. You'll feel the grass between your toes as you walk out from the living room doors to the sweet-smelling apple trees. The living room is connected to the kitchen where up to three can dine at the island bar.

Living room of Cider House Airbnb with access to an apple orchard. Living room of Cider House Airbnb with access to an apple orchard. Amy | Airbnb

The kitchen has a stovetop, toaster oven, toaster, coffee maker, kettle and fridge. Other amenities in the rental include cookware, a hairdryer, clothing iron, Bluetooth sound system, WiFi, and a BBQ grill outside with patio furniture. You can explore 25 acres of hiking trails on site.

Bright kitchen space in Ontario cottage rental with garden and orchard views. Bright kitchen space in Ontario cottage rental with garden and orchard views. Amy | Airbnb

You don't need to be a cottage guest to enjoy what the cider house has to offer. It has rare heritage apples that are used to make specialty cider and also offers a bakery full of treats. There are often food trucks on weekends and a stocked fridge of to-go meals too.

You can sip hard ciders in the tasting room or patio from Tuesday to Sunday until Thanksgiving weekend and from Friday to Sunday from October to May.

Somerset Cottage at West Avenue Cider House

Taproom of West Avenue Cider House in Hamilton Ontario near the cottage.

Amy | Airbnb

$300/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a modern cottage Airbnb close to the city of Hamilton with views of a surrounding apple orchard. It's right near a cider house where you can sip flights and find snacks.

