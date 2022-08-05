You Can Pick Your Own Peaches At This Orchard Near Toronto & It Has Apples In The Fall
It's a sweet summer adventure!🍑
It's peach season in Ontario and you may have noticed more peach-flavoured treats popping up at local bakeries or home-grown fruit at the grocery store.
If you love this sweet fruit, you can visit Parkway Orchards in Ontario and pick your own peaches. It's open now so if you're in the Niagara region you can visit the orchard this weekend to pick fruit right off the trees.
The orchard doesn’t just offer peaches - you can pick a variety of fruits here from May to October. The season kicks off with flower blossoms in May then cherries in June, followed by peaches and nectarines, plums in August and apples and pears from September into October. The exact dates vary based on the weather.
The orchard is open seven days a week but if it's busy on the weekend they may have to close early. You'll be charged $10 at the entrance $4 of which is a non-refundable admission fee and $6 is the minimum deposit.
The deposit for peach picking will be deducted from your final purchase. Peaches are $3.50 per pound. The orchard asks that you do not climb the delicate trees to prevent damage.
Parkway Orchards
Price: $4 admission, $6 minimum spend (deducted from purchase), $3.50 a pound for peaches
When: Pick peaches now until September then apple season begins (around September 10)
Address: 15000 Niagara Parkway, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get your hand on the freshes peaches in Ontario by picking them off of the tree yourself. This orchard also has apples come September.