This Small Town Near Toronto Just Transformed Into An Enchanted Christmas Village
You can wander along twinkling streets.
This small town near Toronto has just had a holiday makeover and it looks like it belongs on the front of a Christmas card. Elora, known for its historic charm, beautiful scenery and quaint shops, has been decked out in tons of lights for the holiday season and it will fill you with enchantment.
The town is looking extra magical this year due to a holiday lights project by local pressure washing company Gladiator Pro Wash. For the first time, the company has adorned many of Elora's historic buildings in glowing lights, bringing a new sense of holiday wonder to the area.
According to Gladiator Pro Wash, the lights can be seen all over downtown Elora, with the main buildings being the Dalby House, The Badley, Mrs. Greenway, the Mews, and the Gorge Cinema.
You can stroll along the charming streets, bathed in the glow of endless Christmas lights.
Aside from seeing the lights, there are several other festive spots to check out around the town. You can head to the Gorge Cinema to see a Christmas film, glide around the skating rink or sip cocktails by the fire at the Elora Mill & Spa, and stop by one of the town's cozy cafes for a warm drink.
Downtown Elora with Christmas lights.Courtesy of Gladiator Pro Wash
The town also boasts an array of unique local shops where you can do some holiday shopping or treat yourself to a little something.
If you want to feel like the main character of a Hallmark film, this magical small town near Toronto is the place to be.
