This Ontario Small Town Is Perched On The Edge Of A Frosty Gorge & It's A Magical Date Spot
It's just over an hour from Toronto!
This small town in Ontario will make you feel like you've stepped into Narnia this winter. Boasting quaint streets, local shops, and a glistening frozen gorge, this village makes for a romantic getaway with your favourite person.
Elora is a historic town located about an hour and a half away from Toronto. It's known as "Ontario's most beautiful village" and is full of European vibes. In the winter, the streets sparkle with snow and the rushing gorge that runs through the town glistens with frost.
There's lots to do while in the area. You can browse the many local shops that line the streets where you'll find items like clothing, decor, food, and more.
When it comes to restaurants, Elora has several places to enjoy a meal. From all-you-can-eat brunch at The Friendly Society to crepes at Cafe Crêperie and afternoon tea at The Wild Tart, there's something to satisfy all your cravings.
If you're looking to make things super romantic, you can visit the Elora Mill for an upscale meal, overnight stay, or spa experience. The Mill is perched right on the edge of the gorge and offers massages, facials, and more, as well as a relaxation room in the Solarium with views of the water.
There are several snow-covered trails where you can take in the winter scenery. The Aboyne Trail at the Wellington County Museum features a lime kiln and windmill and takes you right along the gorge.
If you're looking for a romantic winter day trip or weekend getaway, this beautiful Ontario town is worth a visit.
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This town is a magical place to visit.
