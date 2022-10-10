7 Mystical Villages In Ontario That Are Like Taking A Trip Through Salem
The Sanderson Sisters would approve of these spots.
Something wicked this way comes! If you want to get your spooky fill this season, then plan a trip to these mystical villages in Ontario.
You'll feel like you're in Salem as you explore pumpkin-filled streets and historic buildings. Hop on your broomstick and enjoy these enchanting small towns around the province.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into spooky season at this enchanting Ontario village. Elora has historic streets lined with shops, and every October, it transforms into a Halloween land for Monster Month. You can enjoy tons of spooky activities and treats, as well as wander past ghoulish sculptures from the Twilight Zoo.
Creemore
Address: Creemore, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cute little village comes with all those historic, Salem vibes. It's particularly beautiful during the fall, and you can imagine you've stepped into another time as you stroll the streets and explore the shops.
Village Square
Address: 418 Pearl St., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in the city of Burlington, this old-time village square is a cozy spot to warm up with a coffee and snap some Insta-worthy fall photos.
Black Creek Pioneer Village
Price: $16.07 per adult
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: This heritage village looks like a place the Sanderson Sisters would live. You can explore old-time buildings and even take a haunted walk through the area.
Merrickville-Wolford
Address: Merrickville-Wolford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as the "Jewel of the Rideau," this quaint town makes for a dreamy fall day trip, and you can get extra spooky by visiting the Wick Witch Apothecary.
Upper Canada Village
Price: $24 per adult
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Travel back to yesteryear at this historic village. Each Halloween season, the area transforms into a spooky town for Pumpkinferno, and you can wander along pumpkins-filled trails.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This notoriously haunted town is worth a visit during spooky season. You can take ghost tours through the streets and uncover chilling stories.
