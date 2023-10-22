Canada's 'Most Haunted Town' Is In Ontario & These 5 Spots Will Give You Chills
You may not want to wander down the streets of this Ontario spot at night. The small town of Niagara-on-the-Lake may be full of charm, but it also has a spookier side to it. In fact, the village has been dubbed "Canada's most haunted town" and its ghostly past might give you chills.
From brutal battles to tragic love stories this town is steeped in spooky history and some ghostly figures have even been caught on camera.
If you're feeling brave, here are five spots to visit in Niagara-on-the-Lake with chilling pasts and sinister stories.
Brockamour Manor
Price: $259 + per night
Address: 433 King St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: While it's brimming with charm today, his heritage inn in Niagara-on-the-Lake has a spine-tingling history and tragic love story that will leave you heartbroken.
In the early 1800s, the inn was home to the Powell family, including a young woman named Sophia. According to the Inn, Sophia was "of a gentle, devoted nature" and "beloved by all those who knew her."
As fate would have it, Sophia met a young British forces member by the name of Isaac Brock. The two fell in love but with little money to his name, Brock could not afford to marry Sophia.
The two became secretly engaged, but tragedy struck when the War of 1812 began.
Although the war earned Brock the "respect and admiration of the Canadian people and the title of Sir Isaac Brock from Britain," he never lived to know it.
On October 13, 1812, Brock was awakened by the sound of cannon fire. The Americans were invading Upper Canada at Queenston Heights, and he quickly jumped on his horse to join the battle. He briefly stopped to bid Sophia farewell, not knowing that this was the last time he would ever see her.
He was shot during combat, leaving Sophia heartbroken. The Inn's name 'Brockamour" was inspired by this love story and means the "love of Brock."
It is said that Sophia's mourning ghost still resides at the Inn and has earned the nickname "Sobbing Sophia." According to Niagara Escarpment Views, guests have been awakened by the sound of a woman crying over the years.
"On occasion, the woman, still beautiful after all these years, is spotted wandering the enchanting halls of the inn, crying in despair, still longing for the man she loves," Niagara Escarpment Views reports.
Fort George
Price: $20 + for ghost tour
Address: 55 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: As a devastating battle site, it's no surprise that Fort George is "regarded as one of the most haunted spots in Canada," according to Tourism Niagara.
The historic military complex was built by the British in 1796 to 1799 and played a major role in the defence of Upper Canada during the War of 1812.
In May of 1813, the fort came under attack by the American military. Only one building survived the ambush and many lives were lost. It became "a site of brutal battles and bloody deaths."
It is believed that the area is haunted by ghosts of soldiers and their families and two "shadowy figures" are known to roam the place.
Tourism Niagara reports that The Tall Man "is often spotted skulking around the blockhouses, peering out from behind the bunk-beds, and following guests to and from the living spaces."
There is also The Man in White, who is known to relax on the beds and quietly watch visitors.
If you're feeling brave, you can go on a candlelight ghost tour of the complex and hear even more spine-tingling tales of the fort's past.
The Olde Angel Inn
Price: $205 + per night
Address: 224 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: With over 230 years of history, it's no surprise that this historic inn might have a ghost or two lurking in its halls.
It was once a site for British soldiers and townsfolk to gather for food, drinks and a place to stay.
The Inn is still a lively spot boasting charming rooms and authentic British pub fare, but it does come with a ghost story or two.
The Inn tells the legend of a Canadian militia officer who died on site during the American invasion of May, 1813. Like Brockamour Manor, this spooky legend also involves love story.
Captain Colin Swayze was at the Inn during the invasion and did not immediately retreat as he had planned to meet with his "true love."
When American soldiers burst into the Inn to conduct a search, Swayze hid in an empty barrel in the cellar. Tragically, his attempt at concealing himself was unsuccessful and he was fatally wounded by the Americans.
It is believed that Captain Swayze still haunts the place at night, mourning for his lost love. There have been reports of noises coming from the seemingly empty dining room and other strange, unexplainable happenings.
According to the Inn, the ghost "will remain harmless as long as the British flag flies over the Inn."
This story may be more than just a legend. On September 5, 2020, the "resident ghost" made an appearance on camera. In the image, the silvery figure seems to be wearing a militia officer's uniform.
The Old Courthouse
Address: 26 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Old Courthouse is one of the town's iconic buildings but it also has a spooky side to it.
This imposing building is said to be haunted and, as reported by Niagara Escarpment Views, "many believe the building's stone walls entrap a number of lost souls."
From reports of a ghost fiddling with the thermostat to a "sinister face" seen in the 19th century jail cell, the courthouse has its fair share of eerie encounters and chilling tales.
Brock Monument
Address: 14184 Niagara River Pkwy., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located outside of the town, this site is more than just a monument — it's actually a grave. Sir Isaac Brock, who was also involved in the tales of Brockamour Manor, is laid to rest here and the area has sparked a few ghost stories.
According to Ghost Walks, soldiers have been seen around the monument. Some drivers have glimpsed movement to the side of the road near the site, other stories tell of two soldiers seen walking side-by-side.
These are just a few of the spots in the town that are said to be haunted. Niagara-on-the-Lake tourism told Narcity that other spots with ghost stories include the Prince of Wales Hotel, the Pillar and Post Inn, and the Apothecary Museum.
You can always book a Ghost Walk in Niagara-on-the-Lake for the full spooky experience.
