8 Beautiful Small Towns In Ontario That Are Like Stepping Into A Sparkly Christmas Dream
Live like you're the main character of a Christmas film.
You can live like you're in a real-life Hallmark movie at these beautiful small towns around Ontario. Filled with Christmas vibes, these spots will warm your heart as you wander through decked-out streets.
If you're looking for a festive day trip in Ontario, these small towns are worth keeping in mind.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a holiday market, festive theatre performances, and twinkly store windows, this "authentic Christmas village" is always a good spot to enjoy the holiday season.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario town is so charming, it's been the set for several holiday films. You can stroll the quaint streets and pretend you're the star of your very own Christmas film. You'll also want to stop by Hummingbird Chocolate, which is said to have the "world's best chocolate."
Bayfield
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beach town transforms into a "'Hallmark Christmas story" each holiday season. The snowy streets will take you back in time, and there are tons of local shops with festive windows to browse from.
Collingwood
Address: Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander along streets decked out in holiday splendour at this spot. Collingwood is a dreamy place to visit during the holiday season, and it's just a short trip away from Blue Mountain Village. You can enjoy a Christmas market, festive music, and more.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever wanted to spend Christmas in Europe, then look no further than this fairytale town. From a dazzling festival of lights to visits with the Grinch, this town lets you live your best Christmas life.
Blue Mountain Village
Price: Free
When: November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain event is like stepping into the North Pole. The village is draped in garland and you can follow a sparkling light trail through the area.
Uxbridge
Holiday Trail in Uxbridge, Ontario.
@tracywalkerphoto via Discover Uxbridge
Address: Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkly town is a cute spot to grab a drink and window shop. You can also head to the nearby Fantasy of Lights and enjoy free Christmas displays.
Gananoque
Address: Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a beautiful lake town and enjoy Christmas treats, a Santa Claus parade, twinkly lights, and more this holiday season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.