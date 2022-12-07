This Small Town Near Ottawa Is A Winter Wonderland & Has A European-Style Christmas Market
You can feed reindeer and enjoy winter activities.
Ottawa is surrounded by magical small towns that are ideal for a snowy winter road trip and this one in Quebec is basically like visiting the North Pole.
The town of Montebello is home to what claims to be the world's largest log cabin, where you can spend time enjoying a variety of winter activities, as well as Parc Omega, a Canadian safari experience. It also hosts a European-inspired Christmas market that is open on select dates until December 11.
The holiday market, Marché de Noël de Montebello, is found in the heart of this quaint village and is full of charming vendor cabins and sparkling decor. You can shop for unique gifts and indulge in sweet treats from almost 50 vendors as you enjoy live entertainment.
You can't miss the market located in front of a historic church building that glows red come nightfall and has Christmas trees scattered around it. The booths are laid out like a tiny village and you'll also find photo stops, Santa's cabin and a stage for events.
The holiday magic doesn't stop there because you can spend the night in the Fairmont le Château Montebello, which claims to be the world’s largest log cabin. There are tons of winter activities to enjoy including curling, snowshoeing and horse-drawn wagon rides.
The hotel has a giant stone fireplace where you can get cozy with a cup of hot chocolate and there are also outdoor fire pits to stay warm by. It is decorated with sparkling Christmas lights and if you're a guest between December 23 and January 3 you can participate in special holiday programs.
The town is also where you'll find Parc Omega. While you can visit the natural animal park throughout the year, it is extra magical with a fresh layer of snow, especially when you spot various deer species that look like Santa's reindeer.
The wilderness park has special winter and holiday activities and on select dates, you can visit Santa and enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides. There is also an elf hunt throughout the month of December and once the weather cools further you can snowshoe on trails and go ice skating.
Marché de Noël de Montebello
Price: Free to visit, prices range per activity
When: Various activities starting in December 2022
Address: Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: There is so much winter fun to be had in this small town including a Christmas market, ice skating, feeding Canadian deer and much more.
