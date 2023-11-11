This Enchanting Ontario Trail Leads Through A Snowy Forest To A Hidden Christmas Land
You can have a magical holiday adventure beneath the stars.
Something magical is happening at this Ontario forest. Clow's Christmas Trail is returning for the 2023 season and you can follow a twinkling pathway into a realm of holiday magic.
Clow's Christmas Trail is an outdoor festive experience located about an hour and a half away from Ottawa near Brockville. The dazzling event is running on select dates from December 1 to 23, 2023.
A 1.5 kilometre trail will take you into an illuminated forest decked out in Christmas splendour. As you wander along the path, you'll see lots of festive displays including some new ones this year.
A Nativity Scene, winter sports lane, North Pole post office, Candy Shop, Elves Lodge, and Santa’s toy shop are just some of the installations scattered throughout the enchanting forest. You'll feel as if you've travelled to the North Pole as you wander past the glittering displays.
The evenings can get chilly, so be sure to dress warmly before heading to this experience. Hot chocolate and popcorn are available for purchase so you can have a little treat as you admire the Christmas wonderland.
Clow's Christmas Trail will run on weekends until December 23 and will be open nightly starting December 18. Tickets are available online and cost $13.25 per adult and $5.25 per child.
This starlit adventure features a beautiful woodland walk and dazzling Christmas decor that's sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $13.25 per adult, $5.25 per child
When: Select dates from December 1 to 23, 2023
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W. RR 3, Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkly trail leads through a forest full of enchanting Christmas displays and installations.
