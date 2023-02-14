8 Romantic Places In Canada That Everyone Should Take Their Favourite Person To (PHOTOS)
Perfect for you and someone special. ❤️
Canada is full of breathtaking escapes and romantic getaways, but what you may not know is that the perfect date night spot could be right in your own backyard.
Tourists have shared what they say are the best things to do in Canada for couples, and there are so many romantic adventures that you don't necessarily have to travel far for.
According to travellers on TripAdvisor, there are tons of romantic spots and things to do in Ontario, Quebec, Vancouver, and all over Canada.
Here are eight romantic places in Canada that you can take someone special to.
Niagara Falls
Location: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: What says romance better than a majestic cascading waterfall?
Niagara Falls is a classic place for romance, and has even been called one of the most romantic places in Ontario..
Tourists say it's a romantic spot for couples that's even beautiful in winter.
Here, you can sleep and dine overlooking the falls, or share a cute moment on the Niagara Falls Lock Bridge.
Stanley Park
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Travellers say Vancouver's Stanley Park is a great place for a romantic stroll, and a nice respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.
In this green oasis, you can explore Vancouver's West Coast rainforest and take in scenic views of the water and mountains with someone special.
The park has gardens and tons of nature to explore, considered one of the top urban parks in the world.
Notre Dame Basillica
Location: Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's Notre Dame Basilica is a breathtaking spot that's super romantic, visitors say.
Built in the 17th century, the basilica is quite impressive from the outside, but its interior houses an even more magnificent structure of wood carvings, stained glass windows and a massive organ that leaves visitors awestruck.
The church is located in Old Montreal, an area that's also said to be a romantic spot in itself where you can feel like you're walking the streets of a city in Europe.
Old Quebec
Location: Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: This charming part of Quebec City will make you feel like you've left Canada for France.
The area, which is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to cobblestone streets, traditional French architecture, and some of the city's most famous attractions. Visitors say it's perfect for a romantic getaway.
You and bae can peruse the bistros and boutiques here, explore historic sites like the Citadelle of Québec, or stroll down the postcard-worthy Rue du Petit-Champlain.
CN Tower
Location: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Probably Toronto's most iconic attraction, the CN Tower is a great spot for couples, with visitors praising the tower's romantic views.
Besides taking in the incredible view, you and your love can also get your hearts racing together by trying out the EdgeWalk (if you're brave enough), or the two of you can enjoy a meal in the sky at the tower's rotating restaurant, 360.
Granville Island
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Both a favourite for locals and visitors alike, Granville Island in Vancouver is home to theatres, artisan markets, art galleries and shops where you can find specialty items and gifts.
The Public Market is a hot spot, in particular, described as a "food lover's paradise" that also makes for a great place to pick up all the fixings for a romantic sunset picnic.
If picnics aren't your thing, reviewers say the island is home to tons of romantic restaurants where you can stop in for a bite.
The Butchart Gardens
Location: Victoria, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Spanning 55 acres, The Butchart Gardens in Victoria is filled with stunning blooms that make it an obvious spot for romance.
The gardens' restaurant, The Dining Room, was even named one of Canada's Most Romantic Restaurants by OpenTable.
Described by tourists as an "always romantic" spot, the gardens are the perfect place to stroll hand-in-hand with someone you love.
The gardens are open year-round, with different blooms on display at different times of the year.
Ripley's Aquarium
Location: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ripley's Aquarium is a must-see attraction in Toronto, but it's also a great spot for a romantic outing.
While the aquarium generally makes for a great date spot — whether it's your first or your 100th — Ripley's Jazz Night, in particular, is a great activity for couples, visitors say.
Taking place on the second Friday of every month from 7-11 p.m., Jazz Night allows you to enjoy live music and cocktails as you explore the exhibits.
