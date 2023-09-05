9 Unique & Dreamy Honeymoon Destinations That Are Right Here In Canada (PHOTOS)
You don't have to leave the country for an experience of a lifetime! 😍
Anybody who's planned a wedding knows that there are a million and one things to consider, including planning a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon.
And, while you may have considered popular honeymoon destinations around the world, like The Maldives or Hawaii, you may also have considered the best places to honeymoon in Canada.
Of course, classic Canadian honeymoon destinations like Whistler or Niagara Falls may have come up during your research, but if you're looking for something a little more unique or adventurous, and don't want to sacrifice romance, we've got you covered.
Canada is bursting with breathtaking landscapes, dreamy towns, and secret gems that are perfect for newlyweds looking to escape their day to day, whether that's by heading out to the remote wilderness to spot the northern lights, or taking a dreamy voyage through untouched beauty.
From the mist-shrouded rainforests of B.C. to the snow-kissed wonderlands of the Inside Passage, here's a look at just a few unique and romantic honeymoon destinations right here in Canada – and get prepared for some serious wanderlust.
Great Bear Rainforest, B.C.
Nestled along British Columbia's coastline, the Great Bear Rainforest is the perfect Canadian honeymoon destination for any couples looking for a blend of peace and serenity, and nature and wildlife.
Stretching over 6.4 million hectares, the Great Bear Rainforest is about as off-the-beaten path as you can get — which is ideal for anybody hoping to retreat into nature and escape the hustle and bustle of wedding planning.
While here, try to spot the rare white Kermode bear, also known as the spirit bear, which is considered sacred by locals, only adding to the mystique of the rainforest.
In terms of activities, why not try kayaking along the fjords, hiking through old-growth forests and fishing along the coast – just watch out for grizzly bears, eagles and whales!
With towering trees, ancient fjords, hidden waterfalls, and elusive wildlife, this isolated coastal paradise is a honeymoon destination like no other.
Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador
Located in Iceberg Alley, off the northeastern coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Fogo Island is a haven of romantic, rustic charm and coastal beauty.
Here, couples will be able to immerse themselves in a remote, unspoiled landscape, where quaint fishing villages, rugged shorelines, and vibrant artist studios dot the island.
Loved-up visitors can explore the island's walking trails, visit local art galleries, and savour freshly caught seafood, all with the Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop.
With a span of just 35 kilometers, Fogo Island is both remote and cozy, and therefore will transport you to what feels like another world.
There's only one main hotel on the island though, the Fogo Island Inn, which is a must-visit in itself. The building has floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the sea-to-sky views from every angle, and there's also amenities like a bar and lounge, a library, a gallery, a cinema, and saunas and hot tubs. What more could you want?
Tofino, B.C.
Tofino, located on the west coast of Vancouver Island in B.C., is a haven for couples seeking adventure as well as relaxation.
With its stunning beaches and rugged coastline, Tofino offers opportunities for activities like hiking, surfing, kayaking, and whale watching.
The town's charming cabins and beachfront lodges provide cozy accommodations for couples looking to unwind after a day of coastal exploration.
Those seeking even more serenity can soak in the nearby natural hot springs, or take a quiet stroll, hand in hand, along the region's sandy shores.
The Inside Passage
Many newlyweds opt to cruise for their honeymoon, and there's no shortage of romantic cruises for couples from Canada.
Arguably one of the most dreamy is a cruise along the Inside Passage, a waterway that stretches from B.C. to Alaska.
This dreamy voyage through untouched beauty will take passengers on a journey past towering glacier-carved fjords, lush forested shorelines, rugged coastlines, snow capped mountains and cascading waterfalls.
En route, you'll experience charming coastal towns and have the opportunity to try activities like kayaking and hiking.
And, if you're lucky, you'll spot marine life like orcas, dolphins and eagles, and maybe even the Northern Lights.
Churchill, Manitoba
If you're looking for a truly unique honeymoon experience, why not venture to Churchill, otherwise known as the "polar bear capital of the world?"
Churchill's remote location and the converging of tundra, forest, and sea creates an ideal habitat for polar bears, and this is considered one of the best places in the world to see these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.
In addition to seeking out polar bears in specialized tundra vehicles – think of it as an Arctic version of a safari – you can embark on a beluga whale watching tour, snuggle up together on a dog sledding expedition across the snowy landscapes, or bundle up and go out in search of the elusive aurora borealis.
If you can handle the cold and love wildlife, nature and adventure, this Arctic getaway could be perfect.
Quebec City, Quebec
If Europe is a little too far away, why not experience an authentic taste of France from right here in Canada?
Quebec City, the old town in particular, will transport you across the Atlantic ocean with its historic architecture, cobblestone streets, and authentic, mouthwatering culinary scene.
Couples can explore historic sites such as the iconic Château Frontenac and stroll through the charming Quartier Petit-Champlain.
The city's unique blend of history and culture offers a dreamy backdrop for honeymooners looking for romance and a taste of one of the world's most romantic cities – Paris.
Whether you spend a few days absorbing Quebec City's old school charm, or spend several weeks exploring the province as a whole, this region is a must-visit.
Whitehorse, Yukon
Cozied in the heart of the Yukon, Whitehorse is a gateway to experiencing the northern lights. Its position beneath the auroral oval provides ample opportunities to witness this natural marvel, which is undoubtedly a romantic honeymoon activity.
Thanks to its clear skies and minimal light pollution, Whitehorse is a perfect choice for couples hoping to spot the aurora borealis during their getaway. What's more, you'll be able to indulge in adventure activities like mountain biking, hiking and canoeing during the summer and skiing, snowboarding and ice fishing in the winter.
Of course, this trip is best reserved for those who aren't fearful of arctic conditions. But for those who can handle chilly climates, picture cozy fires, glistening snow, and dancing colours in the night sky.
Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia
If you're hoping to honeymoon during the fall season, then a romantic road trip to Cape Breton Island could make all of your post-wedding dreams come true.
Known for the iconic Cabot Trail — a scenic highway that winds through lush landscapes — this island promises couples a dreamy retreat filled with serene coastline drives and trees that come alive in shades of orange, red and gold during the fall season.
For a glimpse into maritime life, explore the region's charming fishing villages, discover historic lighthouses and hike around Cape Breton Highlands National Park.
Interested in wildlife? Try a local whale-watching excursion, or go salmon fishing on the Margaree River.
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
As the capital of the Northwest Territories, this remote city presents a unique escape for couples where bucket list Arctic adventures intertwine with dreamy Northern Lights experiences.
Here, honeymooners can venture into the Arctic night and search for the aurora borealis lighting up the sky, and sleep under the stars at one of the region's campgrounds that are "better than a 5-star hotel".
During the day, try dog sledding across snow-laden landscapes, or simply embrace the peace and tranquility of the nearby lake's shores.
Described as "the world's Northern Lights mecca" (because the aurora dances an average of 240 nights per year), visitors enjoy crystal-clear nights, ultra-low humidity, and a perfect location directly beneath the Earth's band of maximal auroral activity.
The Northwest Territory's own tourism website simply says, "You will come to realize that the farther you go from home, the closer you have been brought together."
From the ethereal Northern Lights over Yellowknife's Arctic landscapes to the coastal romance of Tofino's pristine beaches, Canada has a whole host of dreamy honeymoon destinations just waiting to be discovered.
What are you waiting for?!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.