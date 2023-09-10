Niagara Falls Is The 'Honeymoon Capital Of The World' & There Are So Many Romantic Things To Do
It's been the go-to destination for newlyweds for over 200 years! 😍
When it comes to popular honeymoon destinations, few places on Earth can compete with Niagara Falls.
Known as the "honeymoon capital of the world," Niagara Falls has garnered international acclaim for its natural beauty, romantic ambiance, and countless activities tailor-made for couples in love. And there's nothing more fun than a little kitsch when you're loved up, right?
For years, Niagara Falls has been the go-to destination for couples seeking a romantic experience. With its awe-inspiring waterfalls, renowned mist, and an atmosphere brimming with romance and fun, it has earned its reputation as a lover's paradise.
In fact, couples have been coming here to celebrate their love since the early 1800s.
Why is Niagara Falls the "honeymoon capital of the world?"
Niagara Falls has been considered the traditional honeymoon capital of the world for over 200 years and a couple named Theodosia and Joseph Alston are credited with starting the trend.
The Niagara Falls Tourism website explains that, in 1801, the wealthy couple embarked from Albany, New York on a "Bridal tour" through the rugged frontier settlement of Buffalo and ultimately to the crashing cascades of Niagara Falls.
Considered Niagara Falls' first honeymooners, the couple inspired a whole bunch of other high-society newlyweds to take a similar trip, and thus the social custom of spending those dreamy post-wedding days at Niagara Falls was born.
In the years that followed, the 1825 opening of the Erie Canal and the eventual expansion of the railways meant that visiting the region became increasingly accessible. Soon, loved-up couples from across Canada and the United States were travelling to experience a taste of the Falls' allure.
By 1941, Niagara Falls had become so synonymous with honeymoon romance that the song "My Niagara Falls Honeymoon" became the song of the year. And the appeal endures to this day.
The modern Niagara Falls honeymoon
Today, visiting Niagara Falls has become incredibly accessible, drawing millions of tourists from around the world.
Around 13 million visitors flock to the Falls each year, enticed not only by the waterfall itself but also by the multitude of other experiences the region offers.
Newlyweds will find no shortage of upscale hotels and resorts that offer stunning views and honeymoon packages, including champagne, spa treatments, and gourmet dining.
Many restaurants offer romantic candlelit dinner experiences, while wine tastings in picturesque vineyards are also easy to come by.
Couples seeking a little more adventure can enjoy helicopter tours, zip-lining, and hiking trails with panoramic views, while the kitschy delights of Clifton Hill will appeal to those looking for fun, arcades, mini-golf and quirky museums.
Romantic things to do in Niagara Falls
For those looking for a loved-up week or weekend away, the Niagara region promises more than just dreamy vistas and charming attractions.
In fact, there are a whole bunch of romantic things to do in Niagara Falls, from boat tours that take you up close and personal with the falls themselves, to helicopter rides that give you a bird's-eye view of the iconic landscape.
There are countless restaurants to try during your visit, offering a diverse range of dining options from farm-to-table to international flavours. The nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake promises more wineries and vineyards than you could possibly sip through in a weekend (although you're welcome to try).
Away from the city, there are picturesque parks, serene walking trails, and lush botanical gardens for those looking to step away from the city's hustle and bustle.
Most nights, the falls are illuminated in vibrant colors, so you can take a dreamy evening stroll with your lover and reminisce about your day.
Niagara Falls as a honeymoon destination
Canada is home to a whole host of dreamy honeymoon destinations, and newlyweds can experience everything from the mist-shrouded rainforests of B.C. to the snow-kissed wonderlands of the Inside Passage.
However, if it's an quintessential honeymoon experience that you're looking for, it doesn't get much more iconic than the honeymoon capital of the world itself.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.