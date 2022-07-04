The 6 Most Romantic Summer Destinations In Ontario, According To Local Influencer Couples
Ontario is brimming with gorgeous getaways, and if you're looking to heat things up this season with that special someone, then these spots are worth a trip.
We asked local influencer couples who love to travel for the most romantic summer destinations in the province, and here's what they shared. From turquoise waters to glamping vacays, these places will steal your heart.
Rideau Canal
Couple sitting at the front of a Le Boat rental on the Rideau Canal.Courtesy of Dave and Deb
"One of our favourite stretches of romantic places in Ontario is along the Rideau Canal," blogger couple Dave and Deb from ThePlanetD.com share. "The 202 -kilometre-long waterway spans from Ottawa to Kingston. There are many places between the two cities where couples can book a luxury hotel or a quiet and cozy B&B for a weekend getaway."
"You could stay at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier on the Rideau in Ottawa, but we suggest renting a luxury houseboat from Le Boat in Smiths Falls and navigating your way through this UNESCO Heritage Site. You can cruise the entire canal by boat enjoying all its little nooks and crannies."
"There's the Scheuermann Vineyard & Winery where you can wine and dine at sunset in Westport, or you can stop for a stroll at the picturesque village of Merrickville which was voted the most beautiful small town in Canada. But our favourite moment is to simply relax on the deck of our yacht while enjoying some local cheese with a cocktail and watching the sun go down. Nothing says romance more to us than spending time in rural Ontario listening to the sounds of nature and taking in the gorgeous scenery with the one you love."
Whispering Springs
Couple sitting outside of a tent at Whispering Springs.Courtesy of Yulia and Jason
For travel couple Yulia and Jason from @beat_up_suitcases, Whispering Springs is the place to go for a romantic getaway.
"Comfort and design of a luxury hotel room, but surrounded by nature and with the romance of roasting marshmallows by the fire? Queue glamping. With a safari tent larger than some Toronto condos, a king size bed, ensuite bathroom (with a tub!), and most supplies provided, you can focus on what's really important — each other."
Muskoka
Couple kissing in a hot tub surrounded by lights and lanterns in Muskoka. Courtesy of Claudia and Kaan
Travel duo Claudia and Kaan document their breathtaking adventures on their Instagram pages @thelosttwo and @claudiandkaan. When it comes to gorgeous, romantic spots in Ontario, here's where the couple loves to go.
"Our favourite romantic summer vacation destination is in Muskoka," they say. "Here we can find everything — freshwater beaches, campfires on the lake, and epic sunsets! We love exploring local restaurants, hiking, or even going for goat walks! The cottages here are incredible and super unique, and make for the perfect place to unwind and reconnect with friends and family."
Tobermory
Couple standing in shallow water in Tobermory.Courtesy of Cherry and Johnny
Cherry and Johnny from @budouteam love exploring the province together, and here's what they had to say when asked about their favourite romantic destination in Ontario.
"It would definitely be Tobermory," the couple tells Narcity. "Those turquoise waters are just so beautiful and refreshing to see in the summer. There are so many trails and areas to explore. Hiking the Grotto should not be missed by the adventurous couples!"
"The small town is also charming to walk around and to check out different dining places, fish& chips etc., perfect for a couple's getaway! We stayed at a yurt in the area last summer operated by Parks Canada, it was quite a fun experience!"
Lavender Farms
Couple standing by a yellow door in a lavender field.Courtesy of Nicole Figueiredo and Nikhil Savio Gutal
Local couple Nicole Figueiredo and Nikhil Savio Gutal share their adventures and photography skills on their Instagram page @thenicologue. Here's where you can find them spending time together.
"Our favourite romantic getaway in Ontario is visiting lavender farms! We’ve been to a few each year while staying in different towns across Ontario," they say.
"Flower farms like these take us back in time to movies we watched while growing up — lovers met in the field and stole kisses and spoke sweet nothings. It’s our way of recreating those moments. The lavender farms also make for a pretty photography spot and give you a sense of calm being around lavender flowers and your significant other."
Cambridge
Couple holding hands by a bridge in Cambridge.Courtesy of Cara and Amin
Small towns are always a dreamy place to explore with your favourite person, and couple Cara and Amin from @carmintravels are obsessed with this place.
"Cambridge is our favourite tiny town in Ontario because of its beautiful architecture, amazing hiking, secluded beaches, and great eats," they explain. "Whether you're strolling the cobblestone paths beside the Grand River, hiking the Linear Trail, or indulging at the local Four Fathers Brewing Co., Cambridge is the perfect day trip for couples."
