11 Unforgettable Date Ideas In Ontario To Make The Most Of Summer
There's more to life than dinner and a movie.
There's no shortage of cool date spots in Ontario, but sometimes you just need a bit of inspiration to find somewhere fun and unique to bring your partner and take date night to the next level. Whether you two enjoy romantic getaways, outdoor adventures or just relaxing and spending quality time together, there really is something for everyone in Ontario.
There's something so fun about being taken on a surprise date to somewhere new and exciting — mostly because you don't have to do any of the brainstorming or planning. Well, we've taken care of that part for you — just pick a place below and tell your date what to bring, whether that's a bathing suit or a camera.
Go glamping at Whispering Springs Wilderness Retreat
Price: Starting at $225 per night
Address: 141 Mercer Lane, Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: With the hot weather upon us, what better way to surprise your S.O. than by taking them on a glamping getaway? Here, you get all the natural beauty of camping without sacrificing the comfort of modern amenities like sleeping on a proper mattress. The retreat is located about an hour and a half from Toronto, near Prince Edward County.
Level up sunset with Sundance Balloons
Price: Starting at $225 per person
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Sundance Balloons has got you covered for a super romantic surprise date idea. Take romantic sunrise or sunsets to the next level by watching one from up to 2,500 feet in the air. Sundance has pickup spots in Kitchener, London and Ottawa.
Completely relax together at Scandinave Spa
Price: $65 to $95 per person, depending on day of the week and season
Address: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: What better way to enjoy the warm weather than by lying out and relaxing under the sun? This spa is located in the Blue Mountains, near Collingwood. The main attraction here is the Scandinavian baths and hydrotherapy circuit — a collection of indoor and outdoor baths, waterfalls, steam rooms and saunas that you can enjoy on your own time throughout your visit.
Explore the unreal Brockville Railway Tunnel
Price: Free (donations welcome)
Address: 1 Block House Island Rd., Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surprise your date with a visit to Canada's first railway tunnel. The tunnel is half a kilometre long and is filled with energy-efficient lighting that changes colours. The Brockville Railway Tunnel is completely free to visit, although they do accept donations toward maintenance costs.
Frolic in fields of gold at The Sunflower Farm
Price: $10-$12 per person
Address: 24430 Side Rd. 17, Beaverton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander along a 1-kilometre sunflower-shaped trail at this beautiful flower farm in Beaverton, Ontario, just an hour and a half from Toronto. The scenic farm boasts 20 acres of sunflowers and officially opened for the season at the end of July.
Cool down at Calypso Theme Waterpark
Price: Starting at $49.99 per person
Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON
Why You Need To Go: Calypso Theme Waterpark is the largest waterpark in Canada, and you have to visit it this summer. Located just 20 minutes from Ottawa, you and your date can spend your day having fun in the sun. From going on some of Canada's tallest waterslides to floating down their two theme rivers, you two will have a blast.
Become kids again at the Niagara Speedway
Arial view of the Niagara Speedway track.
Price: $13 per driver for a five-minute race
Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you and your date are the competitive type (or if you just love everything Super Mario), then you'll have so much fun on this date. The Niagara Speedway offers over 600 metres of straightaways, hairpin turns and even an elevated ramp that takes you 40 feet up. You two will feel like you're in the real-life version of Mario Kart!
Spend your day at any Hidden Ontario Beach
Price: Many are free!
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Just because we aren't on the ocean doesn't mean there aren't any beaches in Ontario worth visiting. What better way to soak up the sun together than by heading to a hidden beach? Tell your bae to pack a bathing suit and some sunscreen!
Immerse yourselves in nature at the Royal Botanical Gardens
Price: $10-$20 per person (free for new Canadians through Canoo!)
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's so much to explore at the Royal Botanical Gardens! You and your date can easily spend a day perusing the greenhouses at RBG Centre, exploring the beautiful Hendrie Park and getting lost in the serene Rock Garden.
Float down a 13-km lazy river at Grand River Rafting
Price: Starting at $39 per person
Address: 119 Jennings Rd., Brantford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 13-kilometre lazy river runs from Paris, Ontario, all the way to Brant Park in Brantford and takes about three to four hours to complete. It has a calm and slow-moving current, making for a perfect place for lazy-river tubing. You can paddle, hop out and swim, or just relax and let the current take you to your destination. For an even more adventurous ride, you can take the 11-kilometre trip from Glen Morris to Paris instead, which has faster-flowing water and some rapids to go through.
Unleash your inner child together at Splash ON water park
Aerial view of Splash ON water park floating on Lake Simcoe.
Price: $25 per person
Address: 55 Lakeshore Dr., Barrie, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you and your partner ever dream about being on Wipeout together, you can practise at Canada's largest inflatable water park, floating on Lake Simcoe in Barrie. The 13,000-square-feet inflatable water park has teetering bridges, slides, paddle rafts, climbing walls, trampolines and more. You two are sure to have a blast at this epic water park.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 25, 2018.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.