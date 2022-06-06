9 Charming Summer Dates To Go On Around Toronto If You'd Rather Be Exploring Europe With Bae
Get a little taste of vacay life. ✈️
A European adventure with that special someone sounds like a dream come true, but if you don't have any flights booked, you can still get a little taste of vacation life around Toronto this summer.
These date spots have European vibes, so you and your favourite person can spend the season like you're in a far away place without leaving Ontario.
Window shop in Elora
Price: Free
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a little piece of Europe in Ontario, then Elora is a must-visit. The village is full of quaint boutiques, cafes, and river views, and it's a romantic city escape.
Paddle beneath historic bridges
Price: $18 per hour for kayaks, $22 per hour for canoes
Address: 116 Gordon St. Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: It may not be Venice, but Speed River Paddling in Guelph will take you beneath multiple bridges including a historic footbridge from the 1800s. The journey ends at an ice cream parlour, so you and your sweetie can fill up on some frozen treats.
Enjoy some theatre in Stratford
Price: Prices vary
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can imagine you're in England at the historic city of Stratford, which is also known for its theatre culture. You can have a romantic night out at one of the Stratford Festival shows and enjoy a stroll along the Avon River as well.
Get a boozy taste of Italy
Price: $20 per person for tasting
Address: 348 Concession 6 Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Colaneri Estate Winery will whisk you away to the Italian countryside, and whether you're enjoying the wood-burning pizza in the Piazza Colaneri or walking a donkey through the vineyard, it's a dreamy spot to visit with your loved one.
Relax at a "country castle" spa
Price: Prices vary depending on service
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ste. Anne's Spa is situated in the rolling countryside, and its castle-like appearance will make you feel like you're relaxing in England. You can stay the night or come for the day and enjoy a range of rejuvenating experiences together.
Bike by the water
Price: $9.50 + per hour
Address: Toronto Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to go to Amsterdam for a dreamy bike ride by the water. Toronto Island Bicycle Rental is a great summer date idea, and you can even rent cute 2-seater quadricycles so you can pedal along side-by-side.
Dine like you're on a Greek island
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek and Mediterranean
Address: 380 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Barangas on the Beach is located just outside of Toronto, and it comes with all the Greek vibes. You and that special someone can enjoy Mediterranean fare while gazing over the water.
Wander through fields of lavender
Price: To be announced
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 2501 Sideroad 25, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Terre Bleu offers endless fields of lavender to explore, and it's like being in the French countryside. From cute photo ops to lavender-themed treats, it's a cute day trip to take with bae.
Watch a symphony at a castle
Price: $30 per person
When: Multiple dates
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma is hosting symphonies in the gardens this summer, and nothing says "Europe" like a magical night spent by a palace.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.