NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
date ideas toronto

9 Charming Summer Dates To Go On Around Toronto If You'd Rather Be Exploring Europe With Bae

Get a little taste of vacay life. ✈️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Two women walking through a vineyard with donkeys. Right: A man and woman sitting on a swing by flowers.

Two women walking through a vineyard with donkeys. Right: A man and woman sitting on a swing by flowers.

@virginiabarcenas | Instagram, @peripateticsinlove | Instagram

A European adventure with that special someone sounds like a dream come true, but if you don't have any flights booked, you can still get a little taste of vacation life around Toronto this summer.

These date spots have European vibes, so you and your favourite person can spend the season like you're in a far away place without leaving Ontario.

Window shop in Elora 

Price: Free

Address: Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a little piece of Europe in Ontario, then Elora is a must-visit. The village is full of quaint boutiques, cafes, and river views, and it's a romantic city escape.

Website

Paddle beneath historic bridges

Price: $18 per hour for kayaks, $22 per hour for canoes

Address: 116 Gordon St. Guelph, ON

Why You Need To Go: It may not be Venice, but Speed River Paddling in Guelph will take you beneath multiple bridges including a historic footbridge from the 1800s. The journey ends at an ice cream parlour, so you and your sweetie can fill up on some frozen treats.

Website

Enjoy some theatre in Stratford

Price: Prices vary

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: Stratford, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can imagine you're in England at the historic city of Stratford, which is also known for its theatre culture. You can have a romantic night out at one of the Stratford Festival shows and enjoy a stroll along the Avon River as well.

Website

Get a boozy taste of Italy

Price: $20 per person for tasting

Address: 348 Concession 6 Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Colaneri Estate Winery will whisk you away to the Italian countryside, and whether you're enjoying the wood-burning pizza in the Piazza Colaneri or walking a donkey through the vineyard, it's a dreamy spot to visit with your loved one.

Website

Relax at a "country castle" spa

Price: Prices vary depending on service

Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ste. Anne's Spa is situated in the rolling countryside, and its castle-like appearance will make you feel like you're relaxing in England. You can stay the night or come for the day and enjoy a range of rejuvenating experiences together.

Website

Bike by the water

Price: $9.50 + per hour

Address: Toronto Island, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to go to Amsterdam for a dreamy bike ride by the water. Toronto Island Bicycle Rental is a great summer date idea, and you can even rent cute 2-seater quadricycles so you can pedal along side-by-side.

Website

Dine like you're on a Greek island

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek and Mediterranean

Address: 380 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Barangas on the Beach is located just outside of Toronto, and it comes with all the Greek vibes. You and that special someone can enjoy Mediterranean fare while gazing over the water.

Menu

Wander through fields of lavender

Price: To be announced

When: Opening date to be announced

Address: 2501 Sideroad 25, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Terre Bleu offers endless fields of lavender to explore, and it's like being in the French countryside. From cute photo ops to lavender-themed treats, it's a cute day trip to take with bae.

Website

Watch a symphony at a castle

Price: $30 per person

When: Multiple dates

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma is hosting symphonies in the gardens this summer, and nothing says "Europe" like a magical night spent by a palace.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...