This 5-Km Canoe Trip Near Toronto Takes You Under Historic Bridges & Ends With Ice Cream
Drift beneath dreamy covered bridges and more.
Road trip season is here, and if you're looking for some fun things to do near Toronto this summer, then this picturesque paddle experience is worth adding to your plans.
Speed River Paddling is a canoe and kayak rental spot located just over an hour from Toronto in Guelph. Set along a serene waterway, the 5-kilometre adventure is a dreamy way to enjoy the warm weather.
The experience is now open for the season, and you can rent a canoe or kayak and spend the day on the water. The trip offers something a little more unique than your typical paddle. You'll drift under several bridges along the way, including a covered bridge, train bridges, and a historic stone footbridge from the late 1800s called Gow's Bridge.
You can expect to see lots of wildlife as you go, such as beavers, mink, blue herons, and turtles. The new early morning paddles are a great opportunity to see even more wildlife. The venue is also bringing back its night paddles, where you can drift along the river beneath the stars.
The boats launch from the charming Boathouse Tea Room & Ice Cream shop, so when you finish your adventure, you can cool off with a colourful cone by the water.
Another beautiful place to paddle in Ontario is Big Creek, which has been dubbed "The Canadian Amazon" due to the vine-covered trees and lush forest surroundings.
Prices for Speed River Paddling start at $18 per hour, and whether you come for the ice cream or the views, it's a good way to enjoy a summer day.
Speed River Paddling
Price: $18 per hour for kayaks, $22 per hour for canoes
Address: 116 Gordon St. Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: Drift under historic bridges at this paddling experience.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.