6 Lazy River Experiences Near Toronto Where You Can Float Your Summer Days Away
Drift through gorges and past limestone cliffs. 🌊
What better way to unwind than by drifting down a scenic river? This season, you can float your way along picturesque waterways at these lazy river experiences near Toronto.
From relaxing floats where you won't have to lift a paddle to rapid-filled adventures, you can soak up some sun and enjoy the warm weather at these spots.
Grand River Rafting
Price: $33 + per adult
When: Officially opening May 20, 2022
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This rafting company offers a variety of tubing experiences in different locations close to Toronto. You can choose from beginner adventures to splash-filled trips to floats that will take you through the "Canadian Amazon".
Elora Rapids
Price: $55 per person + admission fee
When: Opening June 2022
Address: 7445 Wellington County Rd. 21, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can float between towering cliff walls at this incredible tubing experience at the Elora Gorge. The 2-km adventure will take you through rapids and stunning scenery.
Tubing The Grand
Price: $38 + per adult
When: Opening May 21, 2022
Address: 780 Fountain St. S., Cambridge, ON,
Why You Need To Go: Drift through kilometres of scenery at this relaxing lazy river, which will take you past swimming spots, limestone bluffs, and ends in a European-inspired village.
Grand Experiences
Price: $36.95 per person
When: Opening June 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: This lazy river experience first opened in 2021, and you can drift peacefully downstream without lifting a paddle.
Canada's Wonderland
Price: $39.99 + per person
When: Opening May 28, 2022
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to go too far from Toronto to find a lazy river. Canada's Wonderland is home to a quarter-mile-long waterway where you can relax and soak up some sun.
Canoeing The Grand
Price: $41.80 + per person
When: Opening June 2022
Address: 3734 King St. E., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Choose from two different adventures at this tubing experience, which will take you floating down a river for a peaceful summer day. You can also rent cooler tubes to bring a picnic along with you.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.