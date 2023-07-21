This New Sunset Kayak Tour Near Toronto Leads Past Ancient Coral Reefs & A Misty Waterfall
You'll paddle between towering rock walls.
Calling all adventurers! A new summer experience has opened near Toronto and it will take you past towering cliffs and a rushing waterfall.
Elora Rapids has launched a Sunset Kayak Tour that lets you explore the natural beauty of the outdoors beneath a golden glow. The tour takes place in the Elora Gorge and just opened this June.
Elora Rapids Sunset Kayak Tourwww.youtube.com
The three-hour adventure begins in an encasement of towering 60-foot rock walls that are remnants of ancient coral reefs. You'll travel past the Tooth of Time waterfall and feel the mists as they fill the air around you.
Next, you'll experience the most thrilling part of the journey — the rapids. You'll be swept along between the cliffs as you navigate the rushing waters.
Eventually, you'll arrive in the Grand River Valley and you can watch the sky change to hues of pink and orange as the sun sinks below the horizon.
If you're looking for a real adventure, there is an option to rappel into the gorge.
The Sunset Kayak tour costs $250 per person and is an extra $125 per person for the rappel.
In order to participate in the tour, you should be a good swimmer and be able to paddle for three hours. You'll want to bring along swimwear, a non-disposable water bottle, close-toed shoes, and a snack or towel if wanted.
Elora Rapids also offers tubing adventures that let you float through the gorge as you gaze up at the towering cliffs and experience the rapids.
Elora Rapids Sunset Kayak Tour
Price: $250 per person
When: Until labour day, weather depending
Address: 27 David St. W., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new tour near Toronto lets you kayak through a gorge at sunset.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.