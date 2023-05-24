This 2-Km Lazy River Near Toronto Takes You Through An Ancient Gorge With Towering Cliffs
It's like floating through a canyon.
If floating down a lazy river sounds like your idea of a perfect summer outing then you'll want to check out this unique attraction near Toronto. The Elora Gorge is a scenic spot for hiking, fishing, and even tubing, and you can enjoy a float down this rushing river so soon.
Located about an hour outside of Toronto, the Elora Gorge is a popular place for tubing. You can enjoy a 2-kilometre journey through the ancient gorge filled with scenic views and thrills.
You can rent a tube from the Elora Rapids, which offers tubing adventures throughout the summer season. The self-guided journey takes you through rapids and past 60 foot-tall cliffs that line the river.
Once you get to the end of the journey, you can walk back up to the top and do it all again.
Elora Rapids typically opens for business in mid to late June and the website will be updated in early June, so keep an eye out for opening dates.
The tubing equipment rental costs $32.50 per adult and comes to $60.50 when including admission to the conservation area.
Elora Rapids also offers another tubing experience called Tubing the Valley. This takes place in a different section of the river and offers a gentler, more relaxing adventure than the gorge.
While in the area, you can also head to the Elora Quarry and take a dip in the magical turquoise swimming hole. Reservations can be made online.
This scenic float experience is just a road trip away from the city and comes with stunning views of an ancient gorge.
Tubing the Gorge
Price: $60.50 per adult
When: Reopening June 2023
Address: 27 David St. W., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Float through an ancient gorge at this unique tubing experience.
