This Lazy River Near Ontario Takes You Through A Mini 'Grand Canyon' With Sandstone Cliffs
It's reopening soon.
You can float your way through a breathtaking natural wonder with this lazy river experience near Ontario. The Ausable Chasm in upstate New York boasts towering cliffs, crystal waters, scenic trails, and cascading waterfalls and it's reopening soon.
Located in the Adirondack Mountains of New York, Ausable Chasm is about a two hour drive from the border of Ontario. It's a one of the oldest natural attractions in the USA and has been dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks" due to its mesmerizing and uniquely carved sandstone cliffs.
There are a bunch of activities to enjoy at this natural wonder including hiking along the rushing Ausable River, rock climbing, and lantern tours. The float and raft tours are incredible ways to take in the surrounding beauty and they are reopening for the 2023 season soon.
The raft float tours are set to reopen on May 19, 2023. You'll venture through the Grand Flume, "the narrowest and deepest section of Ausable Chasm." You can see breathtaking rock formations and adventure through the rapids and around the Whirlpool Basin.
The tubing float tours will open July 4, 2023, depending on the water level. You can drift along the Ausable River at your own pace and take in the sights.
You can also book a Classic Tour which incorporates scenic hikes and a float experience.
Reservations are not required and it's a good idea to show up early to ensure you get a spot. The tubing tours require appropriate footwear or water shoes as well as clothing you don't mind getting wet.
If floating through a majestic gorge sounds like your ideal summer adventure then you'll want to take a trip to this breathtaking natural attraction.
Ausable Chasm Float Tours
Price: $49.95 for Classic Tour
When: Raft float tours open May 19, 2023
Address: 2144 Route 9, Ausable Chasm, NY
Why You Need To Go: Drift through a jaw-dropping gorge at this natural attraction.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.