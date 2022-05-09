This Float Tour Near Ontario Lets You Drift Through A Massive Canyon & It Looks Surreal
Tube through the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks."
A majestic adventure awaits just across the border, and you can drift through a breathtaking canyon. Ausable Chasm is a massive gorge and tourist attraction in New York State, about two hours from the Ontario border.
The scenic area is one of the oldest natural attractions in the United States, and it boasts a range of activities including hikes, rafting, and rock climbing.
If you're looking for an adventure, you can take a float tour straight through the chasm, and it's an incredible way to experience the scenery.
There are two different float tours to choose from: raft floats and tube floats. The raft floats begin on May 20, and you'll drift through the soaring rock walls of the Grand Flume, which is the narrowest and deepest part of the chasm. Along the way, you'll discover rock formations and experience the thrill of the rapids and the Whirlpool Basin.
The tube floats are scheduled to begin on July 1st, and you can take your own individual tube along the lower chasm. You can also book the Classic Tour, which includes a hike through the geological formations of the upper chasm.
The experience will take around two hours, but there are lots of other trails and activities to enjoy, so you could make an entire day out of it.
The attraction does not accept reservations for the floats, so it's a good idea to come early. You'll also want to wear proper footwear and clothing you don't mind getting wet.
If you're planning any road trips this spring and summer, then keep this spot in mind for a totally unique and breathtaking experience. Don't forget your passport!
Ausable Chasm Float Tours
Price: $17 per adult
When: Reopening May 20, 2022, for raft tours
Address: 2144 Route 9, Ausable Chasm, NY
Why You Need To Go: Float your way through a towering canyon at this unique spot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.