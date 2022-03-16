This High Tea Spot Near Toronto Lets You Eat Cream-Covered Scones On The Edge Of A River
It's like sipping in the English countryside. ☕
You can live your best Bridgerton life at this adorable tea room near Toronto. Perched on the shores of the Speed River in Guelph, The Boathouse offers high tea, lunch, breakfast, and ice cream with a side of water views.
The quaint little shop, which is easily spotted due to its pink exterior, is reopening for the season on April 1, and it's the perfect spring day trip.
You and your friends can indulge in high tea like you're in the English countryside, and it can even be enjoyed outdoors by the river. The service includes coffee or tea, three assorted sandwiches, two gourmet sweets, and a scone with jam and fresh cream. It comes on a three-tier tower adorned with flowers, so you'll definitely want to take a few photos before you dig in.
High tea can be ordered for one to 20 people, and you can even book tea parties if you're feeling fancy. The meal is also available with gluten-free substitutions for an extra $3.
If you're still in need of some more sweetness, then don't leave without stopping by The Boathouse's ice cream parlour. Located at the front of the shop, there are endless flavours to choose from, and the portions are very generous. You can sit by the water as you enjoy your cone, or stroll over to the park across the street for a serene riverside walk.
Toronto has several dreamy spots to sip tea as well, including a new British-inspired offering and a multi-course afternoon tea fit for a queen.
The Boathouse Tea Room & Ice Cream
Price: $25 per person for high tea
When: Reopening April 1, 2022
Address: 116 Gordon St., Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a three-tiered high tea service with beautiful river views.