7 Things To Do With Your Boo In Toronto Before Making Things Exclusive This Summer
Have you checked off 5 of these 7?
Summer love is in the air, and while you may be having a blast, you don't want to lock down your boo too fast!
Toronto is notorious for its challenging dating scene, but just because you've found a potential partner doesn't mean you should jump the gun and put a title on the summer love you just swiped right on on Tinder.
Here are seven activities you may want to experience in Toronto with your partner before bringing them home to meet the parents.
Go out for a nice dinner
Ditch the UberEats and book a reso at a mildly fancy restaurant. This one may seem basic, but you can tell a lot about a person based on how they act toward the waitstaff.
Do they say please and thank you? Do they put their cutlery on their plate and wipe down their space when they're done eating, or do they leave a big mess?
Most importantly, do they do the dreaded check sign in the air when they're ready for the bill?
Go to Hanlan's Point nude beach
If you ever want a quick test for how mature and respectful your potential partner is, go to a nude beach and get ready to bare it all.
There's nothing like seeing how a person acts toward other naked people while they're nude that can give you a quick character snapshot. (However, if you do decide to test this one out, make sure you keep the space safe and don't gawk.)
Take them to a dog park
This one only applies if you're an animal person (or if you don't have a dog, borrow a friend's), but take them to a dog park and see how they interact with animals.
Do you really want to lock down someone who wouldn't be a great pet parent?
Go to brunch with your core friends
Hit up a brunch patio and see if your fling can hang with your friends.
Not only does it give your friends a chance to put a face to whatever nickname you've collectively given them, but they can watch out for how they treat you and raise any red flags.
Go to Canada's Wonderland
Everyone has a different threshold for adventure, and heading to an amusement park filled with thrill-seeking rides is a great way to test out how compatible you really are.
Go for a night out with their friends
Maybe they've met your friends, but have you met theirs?
Head to the bar for a night out on the town with their crew and see how they interact. Do they act differently around you? Take the time to test and see if you would feel comfortable vibing in their friend group long-term.
Go see a movie or a play
Check out your bae's theatre etiquette before making any hasty decisions, or you might end up saddled with a "Tommy texter."
