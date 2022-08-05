NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

sunflower farm toronto

This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Takes You On A Golden Journey Through Thousands Of Sunflowers

It's Canada's only sunflower-shaped trail.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman standing on a trail through a sunflower field.

Woman standing on a trail through a sunflower field.

@athira_sathyan06 | Instagram

You can get lost in a golden wonderland at this stunning spot near Toronto. The Sunflower Farm has a 1-km trail through a forest of blooms, and it will immerse you in endless fields of sunshine.

Located in Beaverton, about an hour outside of Toronto, the scenic farm boasts 20 acres of sunflowers and officially opened for the season on July 27.

The attraction first opened in 2020, and it's back for another year with events, thousands of blooms, and more. One of the most unique aspects of the farm is the flower-shaped trail that goes right through the golden fields. The kilometre-long path will take you through a sunflower oasis, and you'll want to stop and snap some photos as you explore.

There's lots more to enjoy at the farm apart from the trail. You can take part in several different events happening throughout the season, including sunset yoga, floral workshops, sunset picnics, and a Doggie Day. The farm will also be hosting a Sing for Ukraine event on August 24th to raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

The farm is opening a brand new second location in Lindsay on August 30. This spot, called The Little Sunflower Farm, will have four acres of blooms and a pumpkin patch in the fall.

Tickets for The Sunflower Farm are available online for $10 per adult, or $12 per adult at the gate.

You can explore some other golden fields around Toronto this season. There are several other farms around the city with thousands of blooms, photo ops, food, and more waiting to be explored.

The Sunflower Farm

Price: $10 + per adult

Address: 24430 Side Rd. 17, Beaverton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander along a sunflower-shaped trail at this beautiful flower farm.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...