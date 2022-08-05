This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Takes You On A Golden Journey Through Thousands Of Sunflowers
It's Canada's only sunflower-shaped trail.
You can get lost in a golden wonderland at this stunning spot near Toronto. The Sunflower Farm has a 1-km trail through a forest of blooms, and it will immerse you in endless fields of sunshine.
Located in Beaverton, about an hour outside of Toronto, the scenic farm boasts 20 acres of sunflowers and officially opened for the season on July 27.
The attraction first opened in 2020, and it's back for another year with events, thousands of blooms, and more. One of the most unique aspects of the farm is the flower-shaped trail that goes right through the golden fields. The kilometre-long path will take you through a sunflower oasis, and you'll want to stop and snap some photos as you explore.
There's lots more to enjoy at the farm apart from the trail. You can take part in several different events happening throughout the season, including sunset yoga, floral workshops, sunset picnics, and a Doggie Day. The farm will also be hosting a Sing for Ukraine event on August 24th to raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
The farm is opening a brand new second location in Lindsay on August 30. This spot, called The Little Sunflower Farm, will have four acres of blooms and a pumpkin patch in the fall.
Tickets for The Sunflower Farm are available online for $10 per adult, or $12 per adult at the gate.
You can explore some other golden fields around Toronto this season. There are several other farms around the city with thousands of blooms, photo ops, food, and more waiting to be explored.
The Sunflower Farm
Price: $10 + per adult
Address: 24430 Side Rd. 17, Beaverton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander along a sunflower-shaped trail at this beautiful flower farm.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.