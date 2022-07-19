11 Sunflower Farms Around Toronto Where You Can Get Lost In Vibrant Fields Of Sunshine
These spots are so golden. 🌻
You'll be feeling so golden after visiting these stunning sunflower farms around Toronto. Boasting fields of endless yellow blooms, these spots make for magical day trips.
Many places have food, photo ops, and experiences like yoga, so if you're looking to add some sunshine to your season, it's time to plan an adventure.
Campbell's Cross Farm
Price: $13.25 admission
When: Reopening early August 2022
Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm boasts over 700,000 blooms and is located just 30 minutes from the city. Don't forget to try one of the famous Watermelon Sandwiches when visiting.
Rounds Ranch
Price: $21.99 admission
When: August 2 to September 5, 2022
Address: 1922 County Rd. 92, Elmvale, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore 10 scenic acres of sunflowers at this spot, as well as enjoy a free pick-your-own field and a sunset sunflower experience. The cookhouse onsite serves up treats like hot dogs, hamburgers, and more.
Pingle's Farm Market
Price: $16 per adult
When: August 5 to 21, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover tons of unique sunflowers at this farm, including fluffy "teddy bear" blooms and red and black sunflowers. There is a pick-your-own field, yoga, sunset time slots, photo ops, and unique treats like roasted corn topped with Doritos.
The Sunflower Farm
Price: $10 per adult
When: Opening July 27, 2022
Address: 24430 Side Rd. 17, Beaverton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive farm first opened in 2020, and it's filled with incredible experiences. You can stroll along a floral-shaped trail through the blooms, do some yoga, participate in floral workshops, and more.
Andrews Farm Market
Price: $15 admission
When: Mid-August until mid-September, 2022
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a "Sunflower Kingdom" at this farm near Toronto. From a woodland trail to a tower overlooking the fields and tons of photo stations, this spot will turn your world golden.
Lakeview Village
Price: Free
When: Opening late July / early August, 2022
Address: Lakeshore Rd. E. At Hydro Rd., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside the city, this field boasts 1 million vibrant sunflowers as well as an art walk with 14 murals.
Brantwood Farms
Price: $13 admission
When: Opening July 28, 2022
Address: 251 Powerline Rd., Brantford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a wagon ride through the field, picnic by the blooms, and wander through forest trails at this spot. The farm also has a mixed flower field where you can cut your own blooms.
Davis Family Farm
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: July 23 to August 7, 2022
Address: 15770 Mountainview Rd., Caledon East, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore over 1 million sunflowers at this stunning spot, which even has a sunflower maze. From photo ops to luxury picnics and paint nights, it's a dreamy place to visit.
Hanes Sunflower Maze
Price: $$15.34 + admission
When: Opening July 29, 2022
Address: 1001 Highway #5 W., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get lost, for real, in a field of sunflowers at this spot. The farm has a giant golden maze as well as a bakery filled with delicious pies.
Dixie Orchards
Price: To be announced
When: Planning to open August 14, 2022
Address: 14309 Dixie Rd., Inglewood, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sunny fields await at this farm near Toronto, where you'll find endless blooms, wagon rides, and more.
Sunflower Fields of Markham
Price: $15 per adult
When: Opening late July 2022
Address: 10378 Hwy. 48, Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to go far to find sunflowers near Toronto. This field is right outside the city and features over 20 acres of blooms.
