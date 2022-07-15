NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Magical Farm Near Toronto Has An Endless Sunflower Forest With Over 700,000 Blooms

Don't forget to try the famous watermelon sandwiches!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman holding a basket and hat walking through sunflowers. Right: Sunflower field in Ontario.

@dearnomdiary | Instagram, @27petals | Instagram

This farm near Toronto will turn your entire world golden. Campbell's Cross Farm is reopening its massive sunflower field this summer, and you can get lost in endless yellow blooms.

Located in Caledon, the farm is only 30 minutes from Toronto, and the sunflower experience is set to happen during the first two to three weeks in August. Keep an eye on the website and social media pages for updates on the bloom.

You can wander around 30 scenic acres filled with over 700,000 sunflowers. The trail takes you right through the forest of yellow, and it's the perfect spot to grab some photos and enjoy nature. As you wander, you'll discover props throughout the field that make for dreamy photo ops, such as the large wooden "LOVE" sign.

Not only can you explore the flowers, you can also pick some to take home with you. For $35, you'll get admission to the farm as well as 3 fresh cut blooms. If you'd like to gather a fuller bouquet, you can pay for additional flowers upon entering.

The farm offers a range of dreamy experiences including farm-to-table dinners, sunset yoga, sunflower paint classes, and floral workshops.

If you do pay a visit to the farm, you don't want to miss out on the famous "Watermelon Sandwich". It's exactly what it sounds like — fresh watermelon served on crispy Italian bread.

You can also enjoy gourmet corn-on-the-cob, ice cream flavours like watermelon and lavender, and signature watermelon lemonade.

Tickets are available online, so if you're dreaming of fields of gold, take a day trip to this scenic farm.

Campbell's Cross Farm

Price: $13.25 admission

When: Reopening early August 2022

Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore endless yellow blooms at this farm near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

